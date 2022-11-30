Few major economies have grown as rapidly as India’s. Beyond the relatively high numbers, however, lies the grim reality of rising unemployment. The nation of 1.4 billion people is not creating enough jobs for its growing population, a problem Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to prioritise. This proved difficult, however, especially as the private sector was reluctant to make major new investments, discouraged by gloomy business conditions. Tensions boiled over last June when angry youths facing bleak job prospects blocked rail traffic and highways in many states for days, even setting some trains on fire.
Politics
Why India’s Global Growth Isn’t Creating Jobs
1. How bad is the employment situation?
The unemployment rate is hovering around 7% or 8%, down from around 5% five years ago, according to the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, a private research firm that produces data that is more current than official statistics. (A drop in September to 6.4% was attributed to additional hiring around the holiday season in India, an annual phenomenon. It was back to 7.8% in October.) The rate remained high even though the total workforce has shrunk: weak employment prospects have receded, a trend that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. The labor force participation rate, which counts people who are working or looking for work, has fallen below 40%, from 46% six years ago, according to the CMIE. By comparison, the rate in the United States is around 62%.
Women and young people. The share of employed women fell to 19% in 2020 from 26% in 2010, according to the World Bank. With the spread of Covid-19, a bad situation has worsened: the CMIE has estimated that women’s participation in the labor market has fallen to 9% by 2022, putting India in the same league as Yemen war-torn. Rosa Abraham, an economics professor at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, who followed more than 20,000 people before and after India’s first pandemic lockdown, found that women were much more likely to lose their jobs than men and much less likely to return after restrictions. survey. At the same time, urban unemployment in the 20-24 age group of both sexes was 42% in October, according to CMIE estimates. This compares to around 18% for the 16-24 category in China.
3. What’s behind these numbers?
A big part of the problem is India’s poor education and vocational training system, which means that local degrees and certificates are often seen as worthless by employers. In large-scale surveys, employers have reported that less than half of university graduates entering the labor market in India have the skills they need or the ability to acquire them on the job. Unable to be hired, many discouraged job seekers decide instead to continue their studies, join family members in farming or simply stay at home, surviving on family rental income, pensions by elderly household members or government transfers. Many women end up doing unpaid work at home: cleaning, cooking and caring for elderly parents and children.
4. Why is this a concern?
India currently has the youth advantage – half the population is under 30 – but it will start to age in the coming decades. On current trends, there will be more people over the age of 59 than in the working age bracket by 2040. The risk is that the population will age before the country develops and becomes wealthy enough to keep everyone alive. There is also potential for social unrest, as illustrated by the rail protests that erupted in 2022 against a new military recruitment plan that offered shorter contracts of four years instead of 15 and fewer benefits. (Despite the backlash, the Air Force alone said it received nearly 750,000 applications, by far the most it has seen in a recruiting cycle.) Much of the recent economic growth has fueled by declining pandemic-related government spending as rising inflation and the threat of a global recession posed new challenges. With national elections slated for May 2024, opponents of Modis have begun to talk of a labor market crisis, and some of his allies have joined the chorus.
5. What is the government doing?
It announced plans in June to hire one million people by the end of 2023 to fill vacancies in government departments and began distributing hiring letters in October. But that’s a drop in the ocean: The McKinsey Global Institute estimates that 90 million new non-farm jobs will be needed by 2030, but not at a fast enough rate. Many global companies are on the fence about India, discouraged by chronic problems such as creaking infrastructure and bureaucratic red tape in addition to inadequate quality of manpower. To address the skills issue, India has sought to attract more people to vocational training and apprenticeship programs, in part by creating a bridge from menial jobs to higher education. The shortened military program was sold as a way to get people back into the labor pool faster and with better discipline. India has also sought to entice manufacturers to invest, in part by presenting itself as a less politically charged alternative to China. In 2020, it announced a 500 billion rupiah ($6.1 billion) plan to lure manufacturers of mobile phones and related components with financial incentives and ready-made plant clusters. Apple Inc. was among the takers, and exports of Indian-made iPhones are expected to nearly double in fiscal year 2022-23, to $2.5 billion. This is still a tiny fraction of phones made in China.
6. Why not use government data?
In April, the government cited what it called authentic data from the Department of Statistics showing the recovery in the labor market. But economists have described those numbers as outdated and inadequate. For starters, they come with a one-year lag: official data for the year ending June 30, 2021 was only released in June 2022. And it showed the unemployment rate falling to 4 .2% that year, down from 4.8% officially – – despite harsh Covid shutdowns and an economic downturn. Markets and academics prefer to rely on CMIE survey data on unemployment, as it is more current and better correlated to the realities on the ground. The government has launched new efforts to obtain data directly from businesses and is working on more surveys aimed at the so-called informal sector, such as migrant workers and domestic workers, which cover 75% of the workforce.
More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/why-indias-world-beating-growth-isnt-creating-jobs/2022/11/30/4358f47c-7089-11ed-867c-8ec695e4afcd_story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why India’s Global Growth Isn’t Creating Jobs
- Biden rushes to the stage to announce the US soccer team’s victory over Iran
- Regarding investment, Jokowi: Do not disturb the inflow of capital!
- The earthquake in Canada subsided to 4.8-magnitude EMSC
- Best Grand Slam Matches of 2022, Featuring Alcaraz Vs. Sinner & More | ATP tour
- Chinese police crack down on Covid after days of protests – BBC News
- Boris Johnson says synagogue audience ousted him because PM was ‘a mistake’
- Fusion Fashion brings the Art Week experience to the Hard Rock Hotel – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
- China policy ‘impossible to predict’, says short seller Carson Block
- From Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta to Twitter: Companies cut jobs.Checklist
- Turkey’s economy grew 3.9% YoY in Q3
- Sam McCall no longer on the roster response