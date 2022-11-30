Why India’s Global Growth Isn’t Creating Jobs

Comment this story Comment

Few major economies have grown as rapidly as India’s. Beyond the relatively high numbers, however, lies the grim reality of rising unemployment. The nation of 1.4 billion people is not creating enough jobs for its growing population, a problem Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to prioritise. This proved difficult, however, especially as the private sector was reluctant to make major new investments, discouraged by gloomy business conditions. Tensions boiled over last June when angry youths facing bleak job prospects blocked rail traffic and highways in many states for days, even setting some trains on fire.

1. How bad is the employment situation?

The unemployment rate is hovering around 7% or 8%, down from around 5% five years ago, according to the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, a private research firm that produces data that is more current than official statistics. (A drop in September to 6.4% was attributed to additional hiring around the holiday season in India, an annual phenomenon. It was back to 7.8% in October.) The rate remained high even though the total workforce has shrunk: weak employment prospects have receded, a trend that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. The labor force participation rate, which counts people who are working or looking for work, has fallen below 40%, from 46% six years ago, according to the CMIE. By comparison, the rate in the United States is around 62%.

Women and young people. The share of employed women fell to 19% in 2020 from 26% in 2010, according to the World Bank. With the spread of Covid-19, a bad situation has worsened: the CMIE has estimated that women’s participation in the labor market has fallen to 9% by 2022, putting India in the same league as Yemen war-torn. Rosa Abraham, an economics professor at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, who followed more than 20,000 people before and after India’s first pandemic lockdown, found that women were much more likely to lose their jobs than men and much less likely to return after restrictions. survey. At the same time, urban unemployment in the 20-24 age group of both sexes was 42% in October, according to CMIE estimates. This compares to around 18% for the 16-24 category in China.

3. What’s behind these numbers?

A big part of the problem is India’s poor education and vocational training system, which means that local degrees and certificates are often seen as worthless by employers. In large-scale surveys, employers have reported that less than half of university graduates entering the labor market in India have the skills they need or the ability to acquire them on the job. Unable to be hired, many discouraged job seekers decide instead to continue their studies, join family members in farming or simply stay at home, surviving on family rental income, pensions by elderly household members or government transfers. Many women end up doing unpaid work at home: cleaning, cooking and caring for elderly parents and children.

4. Why is this a concern?

India currently has the youth advantage – half the population is under 30 – but it will start to age in the coming decades. On current trends, there will be more people over the age of 59 than in the working age bracket by 2040. The risk is that the population will age before the country develops and becomes wealthy enough to keep everyone alive. There is also potential for social unrest, as illustrated by the rail protests that erupted in 2022 against a new military recruitment plan that offered shorter contracts of four years instead of 15 and fewer benefits. (Despite the backlash, the Air Force alone said it received nearly 750,000 applications, by far the most it has seen in a recruiting cycle.) Much of the recent economic growth has fueled by declining pandemic-related government spending as rising inflation and the threat of a global recession posed new challenges. With national elections slated for May 2024, opponents of Modis have begun to talk of a labor market crisis, and some of his allies have joined the chorus.

5. What is the government doing?

It announced plans in June to hire one million people by the end of 2023 to fill vacancies in government departments and began distributing hiring letters in October. But that’s a drop in the ocean: The McKinsey Global Institute estimates that 90 million new non-farm jobs will be needed by 2030, but not at a fast enough rate. Many global companies are on the fence about India, discouraged by chronic problems such as creaking infrastructure and bureaucratic red tape in addition to inadequate quality of manpower. To address the skills issue, India has sought to attract more people to vocational training and apprenticeship programs, in part by creating a bridge from menial jobs to higher education. The shortened military program was sold as a way to get people back into the labor pool faster and with better discipline. India has also sought to entice manufacturers to invest, in part by presenting itself as a less politically charged alternative to China. In 2020, it announced a 500 billion rupiah ($6.1 billion) plan to lure manufacturers of mobile phones and related components with financial incentives and ready-made plant clusters. Apple Inc. was among the takers, and exports of Indian-made iPhones are expected to nearly double in fiscal year 2022-23, to $2.5 billion. This is still a tiny fraction of phones made in China.

6. Why not use government data?

In April, the government cited what it called authentic data from the Department of Statistics showing the recovery in the labor market. But economists have described those numbers as outdated and inadequate. For starters, they come with a one-year lag: official data for the year ending June 30, 2021 was only released in June 2022. And it showed the unemployment rate falling to 4 .2% that year, down from 4.8% officially – – despite harsh Covid shutdowns and an economic downturn. Markets and academics prefer to rely on CMIE survey data on unemployment, as it is more current and better correlated to the realities on the ground. The government has launched new efforts to obtain data directly from businesses and is working on more surveys aimed at the so-called informal sector, such as migrant workers and domestic workers, which cover 75% of the workforce.