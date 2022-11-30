Politics
What do China’s lockdown protests mean for Xi Jinping?
For nearly three years, China’s state broadcaster CCTV has bombarded viewers with images of the death and devastation the Covid-19 pandemic has wrought in Europe and the United States. In contrast, the approach of China as its political system is presented as superior. But on November 20, CCTV began showing something else to its viewers: tens of thousands of maskless football fans cheering happily at the World Cup in Qatar. Why can they live more freely than the Chinese? asked an open letter published on the WeChat messaging platform on November 22, widely shared before being censored. Do we even live on the same planet as them?
Two days later, on November 24, we learned of a deadly fire in a high-rise building in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region in western China, in which at least ten people died. The city had been under lockdown for three months, as required by the government’s zero Covid policy, which aims to contain local outbreaks through mass lockdowns and frequent testing, with residents apparently largely confined to their compounds. Rumors quickly spread on Chinese social media that firefighters were unable to get close enough to tackle the blaze because entrances to the compound were blocked by pandemic control barriers. (Local officials have denied this.)
Frustration over the country’s tight pandemic controls had been building for months. In October, days before a major Chinese Communist Party (CCP) congress, a protester hung a banner on a bridge in the capital Beijing demanding freedom, not lockdown. In the southern city of Guangzhou, a key manufacturing hub, people tore down barriers in defiance of lockdown orders earlier in November. On November 23, riot police crushed protests at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, central China. But it was the Urumqi blaze, perhaps set against television images of normal life overseas, that brought people to the streets across the country.
The protests began in Urumqi on November 25, where demonstrators marched through the streets demanding an end to the city’s lockdown. The next day in Shanghai, China’s financial hub, hundreds of people gathered carrying candles and hand-painted placards in memory of the victims of the fire. They started singing, first for an end to pandemic controls, then for political change as well. We want freedom, they cried. Xi Jinping, resign! shouted a group of protesters. By November 27, protests had spread to Beijing and at least ten major cities across the country, including the campuses of the most prestigious universities. At Tsinghua University in Beijing, Xis alma mater, the students chanted Democracy, rule of law, freedom of expression!
Many protesters held up blank sheets of paper both as a symbol of defiance against the country’s censorship apparatus and an attempt to avoid arrest, much like early anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. The white paper represents everything we want to say but cannot say, a 26-year-old protester in Beijing told Reuters. We want to resume a normal life. We want to have dignity.
Small-scale protests in China are not unusual. They usually target local officials or specific issues, with participants often appealing to the central government for help and being careful not to criticize the higher echelons of the CCP. By contrast, the latest unrest has taken place in multiple cities at once and across a broad stratum of social groups. And while the common cause was the end of the endless lockdowns and rigid policy that stalled economic growth, it’s hard to separate that policy from the CCP and Xi as he has positioned himself as his biggest defender. He hailed the parties’ approach in waging an all-out people’s war to stop the spread of the virus and urged officials to implement the policy rigorously, telling them that perseverance is victory. It’s also hard to imagine how he could walk away from this short-term policy, even if he wanted to, without risking a public health catastrophe.
China’s earlier success in containing the virus has left the population with low levels of natural immunity, while almost a third of people over the age of 60 have yet to receive the third booster dose of which they need to achieve significant protection using the country’s non-mRNA vaccines. China’s healthcare system could be quickly overwhelmed, with scientists warning that one to two million people could die if restrictions are abruptly lifted. Then there is the political cost. Xi’s personal stature is directly and inextricably linked to the success of the zero Covid policy, writes Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, in a recent essay. A sudden change in policy is tantamount to an admission of failure, which could undermine his political authority within the party.
These protests do not yet pose a serious threat to Xi’s grip on power. On November 28, police across the country lined the streets of likely protest sites. Government censors were restricting internet searches for blank sheets of paper. There were no signs of a split in the regime’s elite. The People’s Daily, the party’s main newspaper, urged greater efforts to implement pandemic controls, which it said had stood the test of practice. The CCP had already reached its familiar tools of control, coercion and censorship. Over time, there can also be quiet concessions. The crucial test will be whether these protests can be sustained despite these efforts. Only then could they mark the beginning of a real national movement. But that they happened is still remarkable.
|
