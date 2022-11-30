Indonesian monetary policy will be a priority: BI – Regulation





Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo on Wednesday stressed the need to adjust interest rates early to control inflation, which is near its highest rate in seven years. But the availability of energy subsidies next year would allow BI to moderate interest rate hikes, Warjiyo said. “Interest rate policy will be anticipatory, precautionary and forward-looking while being conducted in a measured way to reduce inflation expectations, which currently remain elevated,” he told a rally. annual meeting of bankers, government officials and BI. To rein in inflation, BI has raised interest rates by a total of 175 basis points this year, while raising banks’ reserve requirements and selling some bonds. Consumer prices in October were 5.71% higher than a year earlier. That annual inflation rate was down slightly from the 5.95% seen in September, the highest since 2015. The political synergy between the central bank and the government would be important to maintain next year in order to control prices, the governor said. “An energy subsidy will be distributed [in 2023] so that inflation can be controlled and the increase in the IB policy rate can be better measured,” Warjiyo said. Household energy subsidies are available every year in Indonesia, but they were particularly important in containing rising consumer prices this year, when their budget rose to 208.9 trillion rupees (13.28 billion dollars) against 140.4 trillion rupees in 2021. They will be maintained at a slightly higher level of 211.98 trillion rupees in 2023, according to current budgeting. With inflation expectations still elevated, Warjiyo repeated previous BI statements that the central bank would steer core inflation towards its target range of 2% to 4% in the first half of 2023. He expected inflation in 2024 to be in the range of 1.5% to 3.5%. Warjiyo said other central bank tools would be geared towards maintaining economic growth, which is expected to be between 4.5% and 5.3% next year and between 4.7% and 5.5. % in 2024. At the same meeting, President Joko Widodo warned of a risk of lower exports in 2023 due to the global economic slowdown. Food and energy supplies could be disrupted and attracting investment could be more difficult, he added. “We have to be careful about food and energy supplies,” he said. “We need to carefully maintain household consumption so that economic growth can meet our target.” It was important to stick to the country’s policy of creating more value from its metal resources, such as nickel, tin, copper and bauxite, the president added.



