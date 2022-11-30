Gujarat Assembly Elections | Mallikarjun Kharges’ remark on PM Modi draws BJP and Congress leaders into verbal brawl





BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has called on voters in Gujarat to vote 100% for son of the ground PM Modi as a democratic revenge for the insult. File | Photo credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The final day of campaigning for the first phase of assembly polls in Gujarat saw top BJP and Congress leaders swap barbs, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravan, a comparison that has sparked strong reactions from BJP leaders. Addressing a campaign rally in Ahmedabad, the Congress Speaker said: We see your face (Modis) in business elections, MP elections or MP elections, everywhere. You have 100 heads like Ravan? I have seen that votes are sought on behalf of Modiji, whether it is municipal elections, company elections or assembly elections, he said, asking if only Mr Modi fights the polls. Mr. Kharge also questioned why the ruling party was not seeking votes on behalf of the candidates vying for the elections. His remarks about Mr Modi drew sharp criticism from ruling party leaders who claimed the Congress speaker had insulted Gujarat and all Gujaratis by calling Ravan the prime minister. Devoid of any development agenda and support from the people, the Congress is about to abuse Gujarat and Gujaratis. The statement made by Kharge ji against Prime Minister @narendramodi ji shows their hatred for Gujaratis. The people of Gujarat will reject them this time too for such behavior, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted, reacting to Congress leaders’ mockery of the Prime Minister. Read also | Gujarat Assembly Elections | This election is about deciding the fate of Gujarats for the next 25 years: PM Modi BJP IT Unit Chief Amit Malviya said: Unable to withstand the heat of Gujarat elections, pushed to the sidelines, National Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge is losing control of his words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls Ravan. From Maut ka Saudagar to Ravan, Congress continues to insult Gujarat and its son. BJP spokesman Sambit Patra also slammed the opposition party leader saying the comparison showed the mindset of Congress and its leaders. However, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera also hit back, asking why the BJP leaders were touchy and overly sensitive. Why can’t you stomach the fact that a Dalit who has risen through the ranks is the elected president of the Congress? said Mr. Khera. Calling it fringe shows what you and your party think of Dalits. Mr. Malviyas’ Congressional counterpart, Supriya Shrinate, said in a tweet: You have the audacity to call a man who comes from the most disadvantaged background, who has won elections in the last 55 years, the bangs? We’re proud of @kharge Ji as Cong Prez, it’s time you stopped your anti-dalit tirade. You and your fake news peddling squad are the fringe, she added. Do you have the audacity to call a man who comes from the most disadvantaged background, who has won elections in the last 55 years – a fringe? We are proud of @kload Ji as Cong Prez, it’s time you stopped your anti-dalit tirade. You and your fake news peddling squad are the fringe https://t.co/b92dvyMpUa — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) November 29, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/gujarat-assembly/gujarat-polls-bjp-slams-kharge-for-ravan-jibe-at-pm-modi-congress-calls-it-ruling-partys-anti-dalit-tirade/article66200199.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

