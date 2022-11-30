Ruislip lunch and social club boosted by 42k grant from HS2 fund





The Ruislip Northwood Old Folks Association received a $41,964 grant from the HS2s Community & Environment Fund (CEF) to help provide over 10,000 meals for seniors. The project is the first in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency to successfully apply for HS2 funds. MP for Uxbridge & South Ruislip Boris Johnson took part in one of the lunch sessions [28/11/2022] and saw how it makes a difference, helping to combat an increase in loneliness and mental health issues in the older generation, which is exacerbated by increased isolation during the pandemic. The charity behind the lunch and social club hopes it will provide a venue to meet others in similar circumstances and have a nutritional lunch, thereby reducing pressure on local social services and the NHS. Visiting Elm Park, Boris Johnson, MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, said: The Ruislip and Northwood Old Folks Association provides a vital lifeline for older people who may be at risk of loneliness and isolation and are the first community group in my constituency of Uxbridge & South Ruislip to successfully apply for funding from the HS2 Community & Environment Fund. I am delighted that this award is making such a big difference in people’s lives this winter and I will encourage other community projects and businesses in my constituency that may have been impacted by the HS2 construction work to apply. Maddelyn Sutton, Community Engagement Manager at HS2 Ltd, said: We have worked hard over the past few years to engage with the local community around Ruislip and I am happy to see that HS2 can bring a significant benefit to residents. The Community and Environment Fund was created to go beyond the usual mitigation measures put in place by HS2 to reduce the impact of construction and provide a community-led pathway to secure project funding local. The Ruislip Northwood Old Folks Association operates two lunch and social clubs in the area at the Elm Park Center in Ruislip and the Tudor Club in Eascote. They have been around since 1949 and are well established as centers that encourage community cohesion among residents. The clubs are open from 10:30 a.m., Monday to Friday. Steve McBain of the Ruislip Northwood Old Folks Association said: As with all small charities, funding is a major factor in maintaining sustainability and reaching its goal. This grant from the HS2 Community and Environmental Fund is welcome and ensures that the Association will continue to provide meeting places for the benefit of many more local senior residents. From 2017, the HS2s Community & Environment Fund (CEF) is available to community groups and business partnerships affected by the construction of the London to Birmingham and Birmingham to Crewe phases of the HS2 construction project and is administered independently by the community charity Groundwork. HS2 construction in the area is mostly confined to tunnels, with notable construction sites including the West Ruislip Portal located 1.8km from the Elm Park Club and the South Ruislip Vent Shaft located 1.5km from the Tudor Club .

