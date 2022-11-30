TMC MLA calls PM Modi ‘Duryodhan’, Amit Shah ‘Dushashan’; BJP records FIR. India News

Kolkata: The BJP on Tuesday filed a police complaint against TMC lawmaker Sabitri Mitra for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Six female BJP MPs, led by party leader Agnimitra Paul, filed an FIR at Hare Street Police Station in Kolkata against TMC MP Manikchak in Malda after an alleged video surfaced showing Mitra portraying Modi and Shah as ‘Duryodhan’ and ‘Dushashan’ respectively.

Earlier in the day at the assembly, Paul and other BJP MPs moved an adjournment motion on the issue during Question Time.

President Biman Bandyopadhyay, however, refused to accept it, saying it was not a matter involving the state government.

All BJP MPs then left the House in protest.

Later that evening, BJP women MPs registered the FIR against Mitra.

“No citizen of this country should make such derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister and the DM or anyone for that matter. We hope the police will take notice of our feelings and take legal action against them,” he said. said Paul.

She claimed that Mitra showed no remorse over her comments during the assembly.

The MP for Manikchak, during the assembly session, said that her statement had been misinterpreted.

“We know from our past experiences that the police will not take any action against her,” said opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari.