Xi unites the people against his Covid policy, China, COVID, Xi Jinping, Zero Covid Policy, China COVID Policy

Uniting people around a common cause is the dream of every political leader. Except for Xi Jinping now. It has become a nightmare for him as people from different cities in China have come out recently to protest his Zero Covid policy.
China is a one-party state with no opposition groups to hold public rallies. But protests are taking place across the country, from the northwestern state of Xinjiang to the eastern city of Shanghai. Even at Xi’s alma mater Tsinghua University in Beijing, students have called for an end to Covid restrictions. And in particular, they also demanded democracy and freedom.
On Saturday, a spontaneous candlelight vigil in Shanghai quickly turned into a demonstration of anger and frustration over the Covid lockdown. Some even waved slogans like “Quit the Communist Party” and “Quit Xi Jinping,” acts that could result in lengthy prison terms.
In a country where the authorities run a surveillance system that spies on every activity of ordinary people and where the police use brute force to suppress dissent, it takes extraordinary courage to stage such protests. One-off protests occasionally take place in China, but are usually limited to one area and focused on a local issue. This time it looks different. In many places, people have come together on one issue: anger over Xi’s quarantine policies.
The protests have not been limited to China alone. This has also happened in countries like Canada, Britain and Australia, where many Chinese students are present.
The spark that ignited these outbreaks was an incident in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, where at least 10 people died when an apartment locked up for 100 days caught fire last week. Not all residents were able to escape the fire as the building was heavily barricaded as a Covid protection measure. This led to violent protests in the city, and authorities soon began blocking news of the tragedy.
Under Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy, a single suspected positive Covid case in a multi-storey building is enough to lock down the entire building with all residents inside for weeks, and everyone is forced to undergo mandatory tests almost every day until the authorities give the clear signal. Thus, the inhabitants of all Chinese cities have been in suspense for months.
Shanghai, with a population of over 30 million, experienced one of the worst lockdowns in more than two months earlier this year. People were not allowed to leave their homes during this time, and many ran out of food and medicine. Social media there was filled with rage, despair and criticism of the authorities, but there were no physical protests.
It was expected that some of these harsh measures would be eased after the Communist Party Congress in October, but that was reversed. Worse still, the man who was in charge of Shanghai’s lockdown, Li Qiang, was chosen by Xi as the next prime minister, indicating that the lockdown policy would continue. According to Nomura, a Japanese brokerage, around 412 million people were in some form of lockdown last week as Covid cases showed a rebound.
In this context, it is not surprising that frustration spills out onto the streets. And that anger functions as a great unifier of the people – something that even the Communist Party had not achieved after seven decades in power. Some notable examples:
Han Chinese, China’s dominant ethnic group with little sympathy for Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, now share Uyghur pain. Likewise, Chinese students who strongly criticized their Hong Kong counterparts during the 2019 protests in the city are now standing side by side in protest against the zero-Covid policy. And Chinese students in countries like Australia and Britain, who had often opposed protests against Beijing by Uyghurs, Tibetans and Hong Kongers, are also mobilizing against Xi Jinping’s ways.
As the Covid lockdowns have affected all sections of society in one way or another, it is not just young people who are outraged at Beijing. From factory workers to tycoons, all sections of society are now reeling from the economic and social impact of the lockdown. Their frustrations grow deeper as they look to other countries where normalcy has returned.
Those who came out to protest started holding blank A4 sheets as placards. “There’s a lot to say, but we can’t,” a protester told a rally. The widespread use of such tactics has now given these protests the name “A4 Revolution”. As a result, authorities in some regions have banned the sale of A4 paper, according to some social media posts.
The current protests are bringing together Chinese from all walks of life, but they have yet to see the numbers that the 1989 Tiananmen rallies drew. Nor did it generate the same kind of hope for change.
“It doesn’t matter if a few days later people start worshiping the Chinese Communist Party again or if the government starts shutting down the internet like it is doing in Xinjiang. This collective action is a breakthrough that will remain in people’s memory,” a student attending a rally in Chengdu told Vice magazine.
Mass protests like the one in Hong Kong – where 2 million people took to the streets in the city of 7.5 million people – are unlikely to happen anytime soon in any Chinese city. Nevertheless, these protests are important because, for the first time, people from different parts of the country have spoken out against the communist leaders. Whether it will die out or snowball into something bigger is anybody’s guess.
It is, however, a delicate situation for Xi and those around him. Giving in to the demands will be seen as a loss of face for the president’s strongman and a victory for the protesters. This could encourage more protests later.
A crackdown like the one used to quell the 1989 Tiananmen student rally for democracy could end these protests quickly. But given the economic downturn the country is facing and the general negative mood in society, it will not be a wise move. Yet when a leader gains too much power and surrounds himself with yes men, his thinking and vision can become blurry. Thus, some analysts do not exclude repression.
“The determination of a man like Xi Jinping to fight back is ironclad,” Perry Link, a professor at the University of California, told Bloomberg news agency. A “crackdown is predictable,” Link warned.
