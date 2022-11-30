Politics
Undeterred by WTO lawsuit, government continues to implement downstream bauxite
JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo said that even though the government lost the nickel-related lawsuit filed by the European Union before the Dispute Settlement Body of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the government is still consistent in continuation of downstream operations.
The government will launch a call and add another raw material that will be downstream after nickel, namely tin. “Even if they lost at the WTO in a lawsuit brought by the European Union, it doesn’t matter,” I told the minister later in the second round, “downstream bauxite. It means that the raw material of bauxite should be processed domestically so that we get added value, after other materials including small things coffee matters try not to export it as raw materials raw materials, we have been exporting it for nearly 100 years,” President Joko Widodo said at the 2022 National Investment Conference. 11/30).
Joko Widodo said that with the endorsement of export commodities, it will increase value addition. Therefore, the government stopped exporting raw products and started setting up processing factories.
“Once the investment is obtained, we will build it, with central and regional cooperation, added value will be obtained,” said Joko Widodo.
He gave an example, with nickel downstream, nickel exports grew rapidly. Previously, five years ago, the export value of nickel in the form of raw materials was only US$1 billion, or about Rs.19 trillion. However, in 2021 or after the start of the downstream, the export value of nickel will reach 20.8 billion US dollars, or about 300 trillion rupees. “From 20 trillion rupees it went up to 300 trillion rupees more, or 18 times if we calculate the added value,” Joko Widodo said.
Joko Widodo said the success of the downstream has contributed positively to the domestic trade balance. Currently, Indonesia’s trade balance has been in surplus for 29 consecutive months.
“Our trade balance has been in surplus for 29 months, which was always negative before. Decades ago, only 29 months ago, it was in surplus,” said Joko Widodo.
According to Joko Widodo, the lawsuit of the European Union is because it has many factories for the processing of mining raw materials, so if Indonesia does it downstream, it can close the processing industry and increase the number of unemployed.
“Because there are a lot of industries there, if they are done here, there will be unemployment, factories are closed, industries are closed. But we want to progress, our country wants to be a developed country, we want to create jobs if we are sued we are scared are we not so we are not going to be a developed country so i said to the minister so dont stop nickel , then move on to the others,” says Joko Widodo.
Increase investment
On the same occasion, the Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Council, Bahlil Lahadalia, said his party believed that the downstream policy was the right step to increase investment. The Investment and One-Stop Service Department supports the government’s efforts to export commodities downstream and stands ready to provide assistance in efforts to facilitate licensing.
“DMPPTSP all over Indonesia hope that even if we are under pressure from here and abroad, we will still keep it going. Whoever intervenes, we have to carry on, including with WTO. So they say our country will not shouldn’t be regulated. That’s why they’re all obedient to keep going down,” Bahlil said.
|
