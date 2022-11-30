PM Modi reiterates India’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause

On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Prime Minister Modi, in the letter shared by India’s Representative Office in Ramallah on Twitter, said India’s ties with the friendly people of Palestine are rooted in our common history.

“We have always supported the Palestinian people in their quest for economic and social development with dignity and autonomy,” he said.

Modi added that India hoped direct talks between the Palestinian and Israeli sides would resume to find a comprehensive and negotiated solution.

India has also been at the forefront of extending development assistance to Palestine over the years.

He also talked about India’s flagship projects such as the India-Palestine Technology Park, the Palestinian National Printing House and four schools are already operational.

In addition, other projects including the Palestinian Diplomatic Academy, Women’s Empowerment Center (Turathi) and a super specialty hospital are being implemented.

“We have significantly increased our contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in recent years to strengthen its humanitarian activities,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“On behalf of the government and people of India, I extend my best wishes to the people of the State of Palestine on their journey towards statehood, peace and prosperity,” he said. concluded.