Last war in Ukraine: a close ally of Putin resigns; Russia announces the construction of “strategic nuclear forces” next year | world news





‘The beast wants to take over the Western Balkans’: NATO says Bosnia is in danger, along with Georgia and Moldova

NATO has pledged to help Russia’s neighbors survive as independent nations, saying the outcome of the war is of “existential importance” for countries like Moldova and Georgia. After a second day of talks between NATO foreign ministers, Estonian representative Urmas Reinsalu said: “The message is clear: that all NATO allies are aware that the beast wants also take control of the Western Balkans, and we need – through concrete measures and support deliverables – to help these countries survive.” Today’s talks focused on Bosnia, as well as the former Soviet republics of Moldova and Georgia – both of which have breakaway regions occupied by Russian troops. Mr. Reinsalu continued: “The central point of gravity for these nations, for Moldova, for Georgia, is of course [the] outcome of this war. It is of existential importance for their territorial integrity, their right in the future to choose their way of life.” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg added to this, saying countries needed to be supported now. “They are affected by the Russian influence in different ways [to Ukraine]but better to support them now than to see developments going absolutely in the wrong direction as we saw with the invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.” European leaders fear that countries on the southern and eastern fringes of the continent will lose patience waiting for EU and NATO membership – which could expose them to instability, as well as to Russian and Chinese efforts to gain influence. Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic, who was invited to join the NATO meeting, expressed concern about Russia’s intentions for her country, warning: “We have Russian proxies in our government and the division in our country is deep”.

