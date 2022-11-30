China sends students home, patrols police to curb protests

BEIJING (AP) Chinese universities sent students home and police deployed in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent further protests on Tuesday after crowds angered by tough anti-virus restrictions called on leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades.

Authorities eased some controls after protests in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong, but maintained they would stick to a zero-COVID strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months on end. in a row. Security forces arrested an unknown number of people and intensified surveillance.

With police out in force, there was no word of protests on Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major mainland cities that saw the most widespread protests last weekend. since the army crushed the student-led pro-democracy movement in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

In Hong Kong, a dozen people, mostly from the mainland, protested outside a university.

Beijing’s Tsinghua University, where students protested over the weekend, and other schools in the capital and southern province of Guangdong have sent students home. Schools have said they are protected from COVID-19, but dispersing them to distant hometowns also reduces the likelihood of further outbreaks. Chinese leaders are wary of universities, which have been hotbeds of activism, including during the Tiananmen protests.

On Sunday, Tsinghua students were told they could go home early for the semester. The school, which is Xis alma mater, organized buses to take them to the station or the airport.

Nine student dormitories in Tsinghua were closed on Monday after some students tested positive for COVID-19, according to one who noted the closure would make it difficult for crowds to gather. The student gave only his last name, Chen, for fear of retaliation from the authorities.

Beijing Forestry University also said it would arrange for students to return home. He said his teachers and students have all tested negative for the virus.

At least 10 universities have sent students home. Schools have said lessons and final exams will be held online.

Authorities hope to defuse the situation by emptying campuses, said Dali Yang, an expert on China politics at the University of Chicago.

Depending on the firmness of the government’s stance, the groups could take turns protesting, he said.

Police appeared to be trying to keep their crackdown out of sight, perhaps to avoid drawing attention to the scale of the protests or encouraging others. Videos and posts on Chinese social media about the protests have been taken down by the ruling party’s vast online censorship apparatus.

There were no announcements of detentions, although reporters saw protesters being led away by police, and authorities warned some detained protesters against further protest.

In Shanghai, police stopped pedestrians and checked their phones on Monday night, a witness said, possibly looking for apps such as Twitter that are banned in China or images of protests. The witness, who insisted on anonymity for fear of being arrested, said he was on his way to a demonstration but found no crowd there when he arrived.

Footage seen by The Associated Press of photos from a weekend protest showed police pushing people into cars. Some people were also swept away in police raids after the protests ended.

A person who lived near the site of a protest in Shanghai was arrested on Sunday and held until Tuesday morning, according to two friends who insisted on anonymity for fear of reprisals from the authorities.

In Beijing, police on Monday visited a resident who had attended a protest the previous night, according to a friend who declined to be identified for fear of reprisals. He said police questioned the resident and warned him not to participate in any further protests.

On Tuesday, protesters at the University of Hong Kong chanted against virus restrictions and held up sheets of paper with critical slogans. A few spectators joined in their chants.

Protesters held signs that read, Say no to COVID panic and No dictatorship but democracy.

One of them chanted: were not foreign forces but your classmates. Chinese authorities often try to discredit domestic critics by saying they work for foreign powers.

Zero COVID has helped keep case numbers lower than the United States and other major countries, but global health experts are increasingly saying this is unsustainable.

Beijing must make its approach highly targeted to reduce economic disruption, International Monetary Fund chief tells The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday.

We see the importance of moving away from massive lockdowns, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in Berlin. While targeting helps contain the spread of COVID without significant economic costs.

However, economists and health experts warn that Beijing cannot relax controls that prevent most travelers from leaving China until tens of millions of elderly people are vaccinated. They say that means zero COVID might not end for another year.

On Tuesday, the National Health Commission announced plans to encourage older people to get vaccinated with publicity campaigns, awareness campaigns through community centers and mobile vaccination sites to reach people who cannot leave. their home.

Public tolerance for the restrictions has eroded as some people confined to their homes said they struggled to access food and medicine.

China’s Communist Party promised last month to reduce disruption, but a spike in infections has prompted cities to tighten controls.

The weekend protests were sparked by anger over the death of at least 10 people in a fire in far western China last week, sparking questions online about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by virus checks.

Most protesters complained of excessive restrictions, but some turned their anger on Xi, China’s most powerful leader since at least the 1980s.

In video verified by The Associated Press, a crowd in Shanghai on Saturday chanted Xi Jinping! Resign! CCP! Resign! Such direct criticism of Xi is unprecedented.

Shows of sympathy have taken place overseas, and foreign governments have called on Beijing to exercise restraint.

We support the right of people everywhere to protest peacefully, to air their views, their concerns, their frustrations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Bucharest, Romania.

Meanwhile, the British government has summoned the Chinese ambassador to protest the arrest and beating of a BBC cameraman in Shanghai.

Media freedom is something very, very central to Britain’s belief system, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian disputed the British version of events. Zhao said the reporter, Edward Lawrence, failed to identify himself and accused the BBC of twisting the story.

Asked about criticism of the crackdown, Zhao defended Beijing’s anti-virus strategy and said the public’s legal rights were protected by law.

The government is trying to provide maximum protection to people’s life and health while minimizing the impact of COVID on social and economic development, he said.

Wang Dan, a former student leader of the 1989 protests who lives in exile, said the protest symbolized the beginning of a new era in China…in which Chinese civil society decided not to be silent and to confront tyranny.

But he warned at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, that authorities would likely respond with more force to violently crack down on protesters. ___

Kang reported from Shanghai and Wu from Taipei, Taiwan. Associated Press writers Kanis Leung in Hong Kong, Jill Lawless in London, David McHugh in Berlin and Ellen Knickmeyer in Bucharest, Romania, contributed.