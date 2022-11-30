Rishi Sunak china: ‘The golden era between the UK and China is over’, says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak





Golden age In a veiled response to criticism from his recent leadership campaign for being soft on China, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chose the mayor’s banquet to air his views. The good days are over for economic relations between the UK and China, he said unequivocally. Instead, the need of the hour for the UK is to adopt a policy of robust pragmatism for major global countries and competitors. Previous governments have viewed bilateral relations with China differently. In 2015, then-Chancellor George Osborne agreed with the Chinese ambassador that bilateral economic relations between the two countries were in a golden period. However, things have changed under Boris Johnson’s administration, with ties becoming stiff. Rishi Sunak: 5 interesting facts about the British Prime Minister youngest prime minister Sunak is the UK’s youngest Prime Minister for 200 years. In his place stood William Pitt, who took the post in 1783 at the age of 24. First prime minister of Hindu origin Rishi Sunak is the first British Prime Minister of Hindu origin. Her Indian parents, who had immigrated to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s, gave birth to her in the UK. His wife He is married to Akshata Murthy, a UK-based Indian fashion designer and businesswoman and the daughter of Infosys founder, NR Narayana Murthy. Net value Her estimated net worth is $830 million, more than that of Queen Elizabeth II. Deputy in 2015 Sunak was appointed Prime Minister seven years after being elected MP in 2015. Despite David Cameron becoming Prime Minister after just nine years, Pitt the Younger still holds the record with just two years. A significant global force The Prime Minister, however, warned against any Cold War strategy against China, as no country today can ignore its presence in the global economic sphere. The Prime Ministers’ speech comes after a BBC journalist was detained for covering protests in Shanghai against tough Covid laws.

FAQs: What recent actions has the UK government taken against China?

The UK government has blocked plans to sell semiconductor maker Newport Wafer Fab to Chinese company Nexperia. The deal was reportedly valued at $63 million. In addition, the 5G network of the Chinese company Huawei has been removed from the country. What are the current issues for Prime Minister Sunak to criticize China?

Areas of concern for the UK are violations of human rights and freedom of expression. He mentioned that the media should be able to report on the issue of human rights in China without fear of punishment.

