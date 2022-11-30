Jokowi wants to facilitate the path of investors in Indonesia





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko”JokowiAt Wednesday’s national investment coordination meeting in Jakarta, Widodo urged policymakers to better facilitate the entry of investors into Indonesia, as he believes global competition attracts investors are increasingly difficult due to forecasts of a global recession. “That’s why we shouldn’t complicate the process. I don’t want to hear the reports of [investors having difficulties entering Indonesia] whether at the central or regional government level,” the president said at the Ritz-Carlton on November 30. Widodo says Indonesia has gained international trust after hosting a number of international events, and called on everyone to use the momentum to their full potential. “Don’t let confidence crumble on abusive investments that want to land in Indonesia,” he added. Jokowi said he commissioned intelligence economists to study investment climate patterns in other countries and after studying investment patterns in other countries, he claims. investors prefer government incentives to tax exemptions. Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Bank Indonesia Governor Explains Risks Facing Global Economy The Governor of Bank Indonesia revealed the five risks to watch out for amid the global economic turmoil. Read more

Jokowi persists in appealing WTO ruling on nickel export ban Jokowi said he will file a dispute with the WTO after Indonesia lost to the European Union in the nickel export ban case. Read more

Work harder in ‘not normal’ times, Jokowi urged in meeting Jokowi has openly called on state ministries to step up efforts to deal with the expected recession in 2023 to minimize its effects on the country’s economy. Read more

Survey shows 59% of Indonesians want Jokowi to revamp his cabinet Pollster Charta Politika Indonesia announces that 59.7% of respondents want President Jokowi to carry out a cabinet reshuffle. Read more

OJK Extends Credit Restructuring Policy Until March 2024 OJK said the decision was based on the great uncertainty in the global economy. Read more

Jokowi invites investors to the new capital to propose projects next year President Jokowi will lead investors to visit the construction of the new capital project to propose investment projects. Read more

Jokowi grants R309 billion in bonuses to athletes of the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games Indonesian President Jokowi has granted a bounty totaling Rs 309 billion to athletes who won medals at the 11th ASEAN Para Games 2022. Read more

Jokowi stresses importance of continuity in Indonesian development President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed the importance of Indonesia’s current development being continued by the next Indonesian leader. Read more

Jokowi suggests revising the newly enacted Capital Law The government has proposed to the DPR the preliminary draft law on the new capital (IKN) to be included in the national legislative program (prolegnas) of 2023. Read more

Law revision proves investors have no interest in New Capital project, says IDEAS The director of IDEAS assessed the government’s plan to revise the new capital law or UU IKN validates his initial suspicions about the new capital project. Read more



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1662777/jokowi-wants-to-ease-the-path-for-investors-into-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos