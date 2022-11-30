Politics
Jokowi wants to facilitate the path of investors in Indonesia
November 30, 2022 1:16 p.m. WIB
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko”JokowiAt Wednesday’s national investment coordination meeting in Jakarta, Widodo urged policymakers to better facilitate the entry of investors into Indonesia, as he believes global competition attracts investors are increasingly difficult due to forecasts of a global recession.
“That’s why we shouldn’t complicate the process. I don’t want to hear the reports of [investors having difficulties entering Indonesia] whether at the central or regional government level,” the president said at the Ritz-Carlton on November 30.
Widodo says Indonesia has gained international trust after hosting a number of international events, and called on everyone to use the momentum to their full potential.
“Don’t let confidence crumble on abusive investments that want to land in Indonesia,” he added.
Jokowi said he commissioned intelligence economists to study investment climate patterns in other countries and after studying investment patterns in other countries, he claims. investors prefer government incentives to tax exemptions.
