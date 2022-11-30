It’s useless! We are frantically looking for investments, the money in our pockets is not used





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) considers the amount of money deposited by regional governments (pemda) in banks, which currently stands at Rp. 278 trillion, as an irony. This is because, on the one hand, the central government is working hard to attract foreign funds to the country so that there is more currency circulation, thereby boosting the economy, but on the other hand, the money that was obtained and transferred to the central regions is not used. “This morning we checked that the money (from the local government) in the bank still stands at IDR 278 trillion. We are looking for investments to be able to obtain capital inflows, which are already in our pockets. Nope use it, it’s free. 278 trillion rupees bulky, bulkythis is huge,” President Jokowi said while addressing the Ministry of Investment/BKPM (Rakornas) National Investment Coordination Meeting 2022 in Jakarta on Wednesday (11/30/2022). Therefore, Jokowi urged regional leaders including regents, mayors and governors to immediately spend 278 trillion rupees in local government money (pemda), which is still parked in banking institutions. The money moving in is much larger than in previous years, which was only in the range of 210-220 trillion rupees. “I want it to be spent immediately. In fact, the production is usually done at the end of the year, in December. But that nddakwe compare it to previous years, it jumped very high,” Jokowi said. In fact, continues Jokowi, there is a cost of funds (Cost of silver) which must be supported by the government to obtain these funds. “This Cost of silver like that, it costs money great very. If so, we do not understand that there are fees. Last year, at the end of October, it was still at IDR 226 trillion. (This year) IDR 278 trillion,” he explained. Jokowi said if the IDR 278 trillion was spent quickly, it would have an impact on economic growth in the regions. “Careful. I have already ordered the Minister of the Interior, please check one by one what problems there are. The situation is very difficult, very difficult, but instead the money is in-Shut up in the bank, not spent. bulky Rp. 278 trillion,” the president reiterated. Jokowi said the percentage of spending by local government was still well below central government, even though the fiscal year was only a month away. “National spending has reached 76%, while regional spending is only 62%. It’s tomorrow December, take care. That means we pell-mell find the influx of capital, find capital infloww through investment, but the money they have in their pockets is not invested. It’s prudent, it’s a big mistake,” concluded Jokowi. Publisher: Nasori ([email protected])

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investor.id/business/314719/jokowi-percuma-kita-potangpanting-cari-investasi-uang-di-kantong-nggak-dipakai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

