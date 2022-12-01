Institution’s apolitical stance angered ‘puppet’ politicians, Bilawal ridicules Imran Khan





PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses the 55th founding day of the PPP in Karachi on November 30, 2022. YouTube screenshot via PTVNewsLive

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari mocked PTI leader Imran Khan on Wednesday, saying “puppet politicians” were worried because of the institution’s apolitical stance.

Addressing party supporters on the 55th founding day of the PPP, Bilawal said, “The institution has accepted its mistake. But now they [‘puppet politicians’] fear that if the institution has become neutral, what will happen to their policy.

The foreign minister added that “chaos” was spreading across the country to rescue “watch thief” Khan, his sister Aleema Khan and Farah Gogi, a close aide to PTI chief Bushra Bibi’s wife. of any responsibility.

Bilawal’s comments came after former army chief General (ret’d) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement regarding the army’s decision to become apolitical.

The PPP chairman also promised that the party would continue to fight against the “enemies” of democracy, assuring the charged crowd that the PPP would thwart anti-democratic forces.

PPP is not afraid of the selected actors’

Shedding light on the PTI’s decision to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies, Bilawal said lawmakers from Khan’s “loose” party would not leave either assembly.

“If you want to quit, then go for it. The PPP is ready to face you; the party is not afraid of ‘puppets’ and ‘selected actors’,” Bilawal said.

The Foreign Secretary claimed Khan was “lying” when he said his party’s lawmakers would resign from both houses because he has been known to go back on his word.

“Don’t you remember,” he told the crowd, “that after the PTI resigned from the National Assembly and the by-votes were to take place, they moved the courts.”

The PTI leader who called off his long march to Islamabad last week has announced he will quit assemblies across the country as he can no longer be part of a ‘corrupt system’.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi also backed Khan’s call to leave the assembly and said if the PTI leader asked him to dissolve the house, he would do so without waiting a minute.

However, the PML-N and the coalition parties are considering thwarting this decision and senior party leaders have stressed that they will do anything to prevent it from disbanding.

Giving a jibe to Khan for cutting his long march short, Bilawal said, “He fled Pindi. The coward retreated hastily as he did at the time of the motion of no confidence.”

Addressing Khan, Bilawal said that if he [PTI chief] decides to resign from the assemblies, so the PPP and its “jiyalas” were ready to confront his party. “We are not afraid of you,” he swore.

‘Jiyala’ will be Karachi’s next mayor

At the start of his speech, Bilawal thanked the people of Karachi for turning out in large numbers as the party decided to hold the founding day in different districts instead of a central one due to flooding.

Bilawal paid glaring tribute to his mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and his maternal grandfather, former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, for their services to the country.

He added that a “jiyala” would be elected mayor of Karachi in local elections scheduled for January 2023.

“A jiyala sitting here in this crowd will become the next mayor,” he said, stressing that the PPP does not promote the politics of hate and lawlessness.

