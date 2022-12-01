China lockdown protests, stumbling economy

In what has been an astonishing week, China has erupted in mass protests calling for an end to the country’s restrictive COVID lockdowns. The boldest of disruptors have even demanded an end to political repression in China, a surprising and unprecedented challenge to the authoritarian regime of President Xi Jinping.

“This is Xi’s first real test,” Minxin Pei, a political scientist at Claremont McKenna College and a leading expert on governance in China, told me. “The choices are very tough, and he hasn’t faced such a tough challenge in the last decade.”

Unfortunately, Xi lacks the tools to pass the test. The easing of COVID lockdowns could trigger a potentially devastating public health crisis. China still lacks effective vaccines and a large part of the population, especially the elderly, did not follow the booster injections of the vaccines that the country has. Forcing people to stay indoors is the only public health response China is able to apply.

At the moment, Xi also has no way of convincing the Chinese people to continue accepting his rule. While growth prospects have faded in recent years, it has little to offer in terms of economic growth or entrepreneurial opportunities to distract people from growing political unrest. As Societe Generale analysts wrote in a note to clients last month, the Chinese economy is “in the gutter”.

That leaves Xi with the one thing authoritarians typically rely on when faced with more repressive domestic pressure to enforce order, as Xi did in Hong Kong. “If they see another round of protests,” Pei said, “they’ll say, let’s just go back to the good old ways of using overwhelming force to show resolve.” The choice for Xi is locks or batons. And in any case, the Chinese people are the losers.

Xi won’t change

Beijing has subtly attempted relax zero COVID restrictions last month, reducing quarantine time for those who had come into contact with the virus. These were minor changes, but the number of COVID cases immediately jumped, causing tighter lockdowns across the country. Last month, 53% of companies surveyed by China Beige Book, a data collection company, reported COVID cases among their employees, up from 24% in October.

During the latest wave of nationwide protests, the authorities’ 1989 Tiananmen Square uprising met peaceful protesters with violence, killing thousands. This time around, Xi is clearly keen to avoid a repeat of the bloodshed, but he has little wiggle room. Accepting western vaccines or rolling back zero COVID would be a tacit admission that he is fallible. Allowing more political expression would only trigger more anti-government expression and discontent. So for now, the Chinese security forces are trying to suppress the opposition as quietly as possible, relying on their state of general surveillance at identify protesters and threaten their families.

For all the “inconvenience” zero COVID, as a state media outlet wrote, the policy has been helpful in further centralizing Beijing’s control over every Chinese citizen. Under zero COVID protocols, people are required to display a “green code” on their smartphones whenever they enter public places or use public transport. The code says they don’t have COVID, they haven’t been in close proximity to anyone who has had COVID, and they’re not from an area where an outbreak is occurring.

What the tracking mechanism failed to detect was the growing level of discontent that has caused tens of thousands of people to take to the streets in protest. This failure will have political consequences. “The CCP will have some soul-searching to do,” Pei told me. “What happened this time was that the surveillance state didn’t detect the protests before they happened. That’s pretty bad.”

In the short term, the CCP is trying to defuse the situation by tackling COVID itself. Officials announced their intention to step up vaccination efforts for the elderly, a modest effort that aims to preserve Xi’s zero COVID policy and thus his genius. For the moment, the party is also sparing the demonstrators, in the hope that the unrest does not worsen. But it remains to be seen, warns Pei, whether this strategy will work. “Are they going to keep that little door open, so people can let off steam? he says. “Or will they maintain a crackdown on North Korea all the time?”

Xi can’t change

Since Tiananmen, Chinese citizens have traded their political freedom for the Chinese Communist Party’s promise of competent management and economic growth. For years, the compromise worked: the standard of living has risen, GDP soared and the country enjoyed decades of relative political stability. But over the past few years, the CCP has not kept up its end of the bargain.

Ambitious plans to dominate the future of technology have stumbled. Youth unemployment has reached 20%. Retail sales and industrial production continue to disappoint. Exports, which have brought down the economy, start to crumble due to a slowdown in global growth. China was the reliable factory of the world; now international investors are backing down when the country is most desperate. To make matters worse, a huge housing bubble is deflating as the population ages and shrinks, a recipe for long-term economic decline.

China therefore finds itself stuck in a painful and volatile loop: unless it eases zero COVID, its economy will remain in tatters, meaning Xi cannot deliver economic growth to its people. And until he can offer them economic growth, he must use the surveillance state built around zero COVID to maintain his grip on power. Xi responded to the dilemma by protecting his own image by deflecting guilt. State media has blamed western forces for plotting protests, shifted blame for repressive COVID lockdowns to overzealous Locally electedand COVID testing companies charged operating. Xi knows that any sign of weakness or hesitation can shatter his legitimacy and spell his end. Seeing the limits of his power reflected in the unrest in the streets will only make him more paranoid and defiant than ever.

Xi knows that any sign of weakness or hesitation can shatter his legitimacy, so protests will only make him more paranoid and defiant.

Another leader might consider opening the country to foreign investment, which would help revive the economy. But Xi is a close, not an opener. Since coming to power, he has tightened control over the economy and many elements of society while pretending to push back against Western democratic ideals. Its impulse is to crush its enemies, be they political rivals or Hong Kong protesters. He is well known for being a student of the USSR, and has blamed his collapse about Soviet leaders who became too lenient with democratic activists who allowed themselves to be criticized by their own people. He is unlikely to turn his back on those beliefs now.

Wall Street continues to pounce on any signal, however small or insignificant, that China might open the trade. This is quite understandable. There’s a lot of money to be made in China, and its economy would almost certainly improve if zero COVID restrictions were eased. But such optimism ignores the underlying reality. Under Xi, China was already shutting down long before the pandemic hit. He is still the same leader who purged his enemies from the party, destroyed entire industries to tighten his grip on the economy, and ended democracy in Hong Kong. Its penchant is to centralize power, not allow it to be dispersed. Whatever investors think, that’s unlikely to change, long after the pandemic and protests have receded.

Linette Lopez is a senior correspondent at Insider.