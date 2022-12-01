Connect with us

Is Ankara making up with Cairo and Damascus?

Why were Egypt and Syria at the bottom of the Turkish governments’ reconciliation list?

Turkey appears to be mending its barriers: the decade-long (and, in the case of Syria, bloody) conflict between governments is apparently coming to an end.

The latest breakthrough was initiated by Turkish President Erdogan, following the failure of technical negotiators to reach an agreement on the last remaining file. Attempts to repair relations between Cairo and Ankara had been underway since the reconciliation fever took AlUla by storm in early 2021.

The Egyptian and Turkish sides had reached meaningful agreements, but reconciliation was not formally completed at the leadership level until the opening ceremony of the World Cup, which brought together Abdelfattal ElSisi and Erdogan under Qatari sponsorship. Seated between the two presidents, the Secretary General of the United Nations was far from being a barrier. Egypt and Turkey had probably been preparing for it for weeks, choosing the World Cup as the occasion in honor of Qatar, which mediated between them.
But protocols aside, Egyptian-Turkish reconciliation is of particular significance, given its effect on some of the region’s most burning issues.

The conflict between the two countries began after the decisive overthrow of the government of Mohammad Morsis in 2013. The late president had ruled the country with the [Muslim] Brotherhood mindset, which led to the establishment of a strong alliance between the enraged streets and the military establishment, thus ending the power of the Muslim Brotherhood. The shunned leaders of the groups found their makeshift capital in Istanbul, and from their new Turkish base began laying the groundwork for what looked like their plan to regain power. Cue a diplomatic crisis between the two countries that has only intensified over time.

For a year and a half, the two governments held a series of meetings aimed at addressing the points of contention, occasionally making great strides on the security and media levels, with Turkey ending almost all opposition activity. on its territory. However, we still do not know why the two parties have failed to reconcile, in particular on two issues: the disagreement over the management of the conflict in Libya, where each party supports one of the two belligerent forces; and the dispute over regional waters of the Mediterranean Sea between Egypt, Greece and Turkey after the discovery of gas in quantities deemed significant.

Libya is vital to both Egypt’s security and Turkey’s economy, with huge Gaddafi-era debts still awaiting settlement. Therefore, reconciliation between the two countries derives its importance from its potential to end the civil war in Libya, which in itself is cause for optimism. The Muslim Brotherhood, from their opposition halls abroad, will be the ones to pay the price for such reconciliation.

On the other hand, the road to reconciliation between Ankara and Damascus seems to be a long and winding road. Even if Erdogan himself goes to Damascus, as he said he would, reconciliation is still far-fetched given the complexity of the situation. The two countries have been indirectly engaged in a military war for a decade.

Syrian soil is a battleground for too many forces: Iranian, Russian and American armed forces, multinational militias, remnants of ISIS and al-Qaeda, Kurdish Turkish separatists and the Syrian armed opposition, to name but a few. Many areas outside the Damascus rule are still struggling in a continuing vacuum. Add to that the millions of Syrian refugees and internally displaced people who must be part of any solution.

Everyone wants the conflict to end, but no one knows exactly how it will.

This article was originally published and translated from the pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat.

