New military leadership will work to ‘end trust deficit’, says Imran





LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated the newly appointed military leaders, expressing hope that they would work to end the prevailing deficit of trust between the nation and the state.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Imran congratulated the new military command.

Congratulations to General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new CJCSC and General Syed Asim Munir as the new COAS. We hope that the new ministerial leadership will strive to end the trust deficit that has accumulated over the past 8 months between the nation and the state. The strength of the state comes from its people. pic.twitter.com/5k4fVA2UGb

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 30, 2022

The strength of the state comes from its people, the PTI leader added.

Along with the post, Imran also shared a screenshot of an alleged quote from Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which some people on social media have questioned the veracity of.

Last week, General Asim Munir, a soldier with considerable operational experience and a career steeped in intelligence, was appointed as the country’s 17th army chief while General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, another officer infantry with an enviable career, was appointed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The appointments ended weeks of intense speculation over who will lead the mighty army after General Qamar Javed Bajwas retires. General Mirza took command on 27 November while General Munir took command on 29 November.

Imran criticized for his selective memory

Reacting to Imrans’ statement, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb opposed his request and questioned whether Quaid-i-Azam had also offered an indefinite extension to the army chief behind closed doors. closed.

The Information Minister, at a press conference in Islamabad, said the only mistrust present was that in Imran’s mind.

Aurangzeb said Imran was now twiddling his thumbs after the long march of the parties and advised him to do the following two things: Declare all the gifts he had taken from the Toshakhana and follow through with the registration of a case against Jang Group and Dubai-based businessman Umar. Zahoor for the claims they made against him.

You have selective memory, people don’t. You are in league with certain elements of the estb, they bring you up and feed you like their godson. Now you plead for their unconstitutional interference and when it is refused, you call them traitors. Do you have the audacity to talk about a lack of confidence? You think ppl r fools? https://t.co/2yahxyn1xL

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 30, 2022

You know that if you file the case, you will have to provide details of the watch and all those Toshakhana related details that have yet to be revealed to the nation.

As for the PTI’s announcement to quit the provincial assemblies, she said Imran only wanted political instability and discord in the country.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz claimed that Imran had a selective memory, but not others.

You are in collusion with certain elements of the establishment, they bring you up and feed you like their godson. Now you plead for their unconstitutional interference and when it is denied you call them traitors. Do you have the audacity to talk about a lack of trust? You think people are jerks, she tweeted.

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair was also of the opinion that the PTI leader had a selective memory.

IK surely selected the memory. He supported Musharraf’s direct military intervention and then directly benefited from Shuja Pasha, Zaheer ul Islam and others, completely forgetting what Quaid said about the role of the military and what limits were set in our constitution https://t.co/P3OmXACEzf

— Mohammad Zubair (@Real_MZubair) November 30, 2022

He supported Musharraf’s direct military intervention and then directly profited from it through Shuja Pasha, Zaheerul Islam and others, completely forgetting what Quaid said about the role of the military and the limits set in our Constitution, he declared.

Said the fascist who literally begged for an unconstitutional intervention until the very last day. #Hypocrisy https://t.co/eKDgDpiPdJ

— PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 30, 2022

In a post on his Twitter account, PML-N called Imran a fascist who was literally begging for unconstitutional intervention until the very last day.

