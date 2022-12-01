IRS hands over Trump’s tax returns to House committee after court battle





Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

The IRS gave six years of former President Donald Trump’s federal tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, a week after the Supreme Court rejected its efforts to block the Democratic-controlled panel from get these records.

The committee was seeking Trump’s tax returns from 2019, when the Republican was still president.

A Treasury Department spokesperson told NBC News, “Treasury has complied with last week’s court ruling.” The Treasury Department is the parent of the Internal Revenue Service.

The Ways and Means Committee said it wanted copies of Trump’s returns, and tax returns from several Trump legal entities, for an investigation into how the IRS verifies presidential tax returns. By law, the tax agency annually audits the returns of a sitting president.

Trump as a presidential candidate and then as president broke decades of tradition by refusing to publicly release his tax returns. He claimed he was hiding them from the public because they were audited. However, there are no legal obstacles preventing declarants from making their declarations public.

The committee will also not publicly disclose the returns.

It is a crime for federal employees to disclose the contents of a tax return. Members of Congress are federal employees, just like congressional staff.

When the committee first asked for Trump’s returns three years ago, the Treasury Department refused to hand them over. The panel then sued to obtain the records.

The department dropped its resistance to the committee after President Joe Biden took office. Trump then sued to block the release of the recordings.

The former president lost that effort at the federal district court and appeals court, where judges ruled the ways and means committee had a clear right under federal law to obtain the records. and declared a legitimate legislative purpose for the request.

He then asked the Supreme Court for an emergency order preventing the committee from obtaining the statements.

A temporary block was granted by the Supreme Court.

But on Nov. 22, that nine-member court, without any dissent, denied Trump’s request to maintain the block, setting the stage for the IRS to turn over the returns to the Ways and Means Committee.

Trump, who had named three of the justices that make up the court’s six-judge supermajority, lambasted the decision.

“Why would anyone be surprised that the Supreme Court ruled against me, they still do!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account.

“The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige and reputation, and is no more than a political body, our country paying the price.”

“Shame on them!” he wrote.

