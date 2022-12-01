Politics
India takes over G20 presidency updates PM Modi’s proposals for mindset shift 100 ASI sites to light up
India officially assumed the G20 presidency of the influential group on Thursday during which more than 200 meetings will be held in the country across 55 venues. To mark the assumption of office of the G20 Presidency, 100 ASI-protected monuments, including UNESCO World Heritage sites across the country, will be illuminated for a week and display the G20 logo from of today.
Humayun’s Tomb and Purana Quila in Delhi, Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, and Konark Sun Temple in Odisha to Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb in Bihar, are included in the list of these 100 sites.
Prime Minister Modi said on the occasion: “Today, as India begins its G-20 Chairmanship, wrote some thoughts on how we want to work in the coming year on the basis of an inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive agenda to advance global good.”
“Gone are the days of being trapped in the same zero-sum mindset, which has led to both scarcity and conflict.”
“I firmly believe that now is the best time to go even further and catalyze a fundamental shift in mindset, for the benefit of humanity as a whole,” he said.
“Now is the time to draw inspiration from our spiritual traditions that advocate unity and work together to solve global challenges,” he added.
The first meeting of the G20 will be held the first week of December in Udaipur when the G20 Sherpa meeting takes place, officials have announced.
On Wednesday, a senior official said 100 ASI sites, including those listed by UNESCO, will be illuminated for a week.
All illuminated heritage structures must “prominently display the G-20 logo on the monument”, he said.
“The size of the logo projected onto the monuments will depend on the nature and design of the site,” the official said.
“At the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fathepur Sikri – all three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the logo will be projected on a unipole installed near the sites,” he added.
There are a total of 40 cultural and natural sites in India that have UNESCO World Heritage Site status, and most of the cultural sites fall under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
“The G20 Presidency will be exercised by India from December 1 for a one-year term. Dignitaries and high-level delegates will visit various centrally protected monuments. The Indian government has decided to use this opportunity to showcase our monuments as part of the G20 branding and publicity plan on ASI protected monuments and sites, with a particular focus on sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List,” reads a memorandum recently published by the ASI.
Other sites to be illuminated include Metcalfe Hall and Currency Building in Kolkata, the ruins of Nalanda University and ancient structures and other monuments at Rajgir in Bihar, the Basilica of Bom Jesus and the Church of the Lady of the Rosary in Goa, Tipu Sultans Palace and Gol Gumbaz in Karnataka and the Sanchi Buddhist Monuments and Gawlior Fort in Madhya Pradesh.
Meanwhile, Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday handed out vocational training certificates to many taxi, cab and coach drivers as part of a program to tourism awareness organized by the Ministry of Tourism.
“India is chairing the G20 summit for the next year from December 1. Emerging economies of the world are participating in this summit.
More than 200 meetings will be held in more than 55 different locations during this summit. People all over the world are eager to see India, they are not only tourists for us but also influencers of India. I believe this training program ahead of the G20 summit will be a milestone in the development of Indian tourism,” he said.
In a press release, the Ministry of Tourism indicated that 299 candidates followed the training, including 165 men and 134 women beneficiaries.
Candidates were provided with information on soft skills, behavioral skills, personal and workplace hygiene, places of tourist significance in Delhi, first aid, COVID-19 protocols, foreign language, etc through theoretical and practical means during the training, he said.
Candidates who have successfully completed the course receive a stipend of Rs 300 per day under the scheme, he added.
(With PTI entries)
