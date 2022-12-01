For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to Congress’ ‘Ravan’ remark





The strength that Gujarat has given me troubles the Congress, Prime Minister Modi has said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is campaigning in Gujarat today, hit back at Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ comment aimed at him. It was not acceptable to call someone “Ravan” in the land of “Rambhakts (Ram devotees),” he commented, addressing a large gathering. “There is a contest in Congress as to who will insult Modi the most, use bigger and sharper insults,” Prime Minister Modi said while campaigning in Kalol, Gujarat. “A few days ago one Congress leader said Modi would die the death of a dog, another said Modi would die the death of Hitler. Another said if I had the opportunity, I would kill Modi myself… Someone say Ravan, someone say freak (demon), someone says cockroach… I’m not surprised that Congress insults Modi, I’m surprised – anyone would be – that despite using such words, Congress never has a remorse. Congress thinks it is within its rights to insult Modi, the prime minister of this country.” Mr Kharge made the comments while addressing a rally in Ahmedabad earlier this week. “Modi ji is Prime Minister. Forgetting his job, he continues to campaign in company elections, MP elections, MP elections, everywhere… All the time, he talks about himself – ‘You don’t have to look at anyone else, just look at Modi and vote’. How many times do we see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?” Mr Kharge had said. Days before him, another Congress leader, Madhusudan Mistry, said “We want to show Modiji his aukat (status)” while talking about renaming a stadium after Narendra Modi. PM Modi addressed both comments today. “The strength that Gujarat gave me troubles the Congress. A Congress leader came here and said we will show Modi his aukat in this election. Congress felt there was still more to say, so they sent Kharge here. I respect Kharge but he must have said what was asked. Congress does not know that Gujarat is a state of Ram bhakts. Here he said Modi is Ravan with 100 heads,” the prime minister said. Gujarat voted today in the first round of a two-stage election. The second phase is Monday.

