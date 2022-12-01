The GOP will surely let Donald Trump slide on the white supremacist dinner





I don’t think anyone should spend time with Nick Fuentes, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said outside the White House on Tuesday. McCarthy, however, refrained from criticizing former President Donald Trump, whose support he surely needs to become president in January. His comments came a week after Trump had dinner with Fuentes, a prominent white supremacist, and Kanye West, the rapper and designer whose partnership with Adidas was recently called off after he made anti-Semitic remarks. I think President Trump came out four times and condemned him and didn’t know who he was, McCarthy said of Fuentes. When a reporter pointed out that Trump did not condemn him, McCarthy personally condemned Fuentess’ ideology, while saying that Trump knew who Kanye West was, but did not know who Fuentes was.

In the great tradition of being a coward in the leadership of the GOP Congress, McCarthy apologized for Trump, much like Paul Ryan did for Trump after the Charlottesville riots, when he said, I think he made comments that were much more morally ambiguous, much more confusing.

You’d think disowning a white supremacist and Holocaust denier would be easy, since outright anti-Semitism isn’t officially embraced by the GOP. But Republicans have struggled to do so. It’s very clear what Fuentes is. He is indefensible; he compared himself to Hitler, used a racial slur for black people, is pro-dictatorship, and recently told his live-watchers, I want this country to have a Catholic media, a Catholic Hollywood, a Catholic government. I want it to be a Catholic-occupied government, not a Jewish-occupied government. He subscribes to white nationalist ideas like the Great Replacement Theory, calling it the Great Replacement Reality.

Yet more than a week after breaking bread at Mar-a-Lago, Trump has yet to condemn Fuentes. Trump responded to initial criticism by accusing seriously troubled West of bringing in Fuentes, whom he said he did not know. As reported by The Guardian, Trump ultimately clarified that he fundamentally did not want to criticize Fuentesa’s product for his aversion to confrontation and his concern that he might antagonize a devoted part of his base and was becoming more entrenched in his stubbornness as he was in a hurry to do so.

The Mar-a-Lago dinner reportedly included strife, as West, who goes by Yes, asked Trump to join his 2024 campaign as vice president. (Trump was unsettled by the idea, Ye said later.) But perhaps the dinner’s most telling moment came when, according to the New York Times, Trump turned to others and said that he loved Fuentes. He understands me, the former president would have said.

Maybe we shouldn’t want to be fooled by a white supremacist? Maybe being understood by a white supremacist is the kind of damning indictment to avoid. But wait, there’s more! As a source told Axios, there has been a lot of back and forth between Trump and Fuentes. And West then posted a video about the dinner, saying Trump was genuinely impressed with Fuentes and adding, Unlike so many lawyers and so many people he ended up with during his 2020 campaign, [Fuentes is] makes him a loyalist.

It seems that Trump, who very likely could be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, doesn’t want to alienate his base, no matter how low. Remember, candidate Trump in 2016 refused to disavow David Duke after the former KKK leader endorsed him. (I don’t know anything about David Duke, Trump told CNN at the time.) As president, Trump did not condemn the Charlottesville neo-Nazis or the Proud Boys.

Republicans have been willing to look the other way for more than six years. During the 2016 campaign, then-House Speaker Ryan described Trump’s attack on a Latino judge as racist, but he was still willing to back him against Hillary Clinton. In 2019, the silence from the GOPs was deafening, as Vox put it, in response to Trump telling four women of color in Congress to back down.

Last week it emerged that many GOP members hadn’t seen the tweet or rather the dinner. In the days following the controversy, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; Senators Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Ron Johnson, Mike Lee and Rand Paul; Reps. Elise Stefanik and Steve Scalise, among others, remained silent, while the GOP’s messaging arm, Fox News, largely ignored the controversy. The network devoted less than seven minutes over the weekend to the story, according to progressive watchdog Media Matters, with fellow senior Matt GertznotingTuesday, FYI, zip, zero, zilch mention in Primetime Fox News listening last night to former President Donald Trump’s dinner with outspoken anti-Semites.

A week after the incident, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell finally spoke out, telling reporters: There is no place in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy, and anyone who meets people holding this view, in my opinion, is highly unlikely to ever be elected President of the United States. You’ll notice that McConnell didn’t use Trump’s name, a trick used in the past by other Republicans, like former President George W. Bush, former Senator Bob Corker and the late John McCain.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the de facto leader of the House GOP, said Tuesday that of course she denounced Fuentes and his racist anti-Semitic ideology, before accusing the media of being obsessed with him. But Greene also appeared earlier this year at the America First Political Action Conference, an event hosted by Fuentes, along with Rep. Paul Gosar, the most racist dentist in Congress, and Steve King, a former Republican congressman who, while in office, wondered why expressions like white nationalist and white supremacists are offensive.

Several of the Republicans who specifically called out Trump are the ones watching the White House. Chris Christies, owner of Bridgegates, said: This is just another example of a terrible lack of judgment on the part of Donald Trump, which, combined with his past poor judgments, makes him an untenable candidate in the election. generals of the Republican Party in 2024. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNNs Dana Bash, No, I don’t think it’s a good idea for a leader who sets an example for the country or the party to meet [an] declared racist or anti-Semitic. And so it’s very troubling and it shouldn’t happen and we have to avoid that kind of extreme accountability. But the loudest rebuke came from Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, who appears to be trying to carve out a path in the GOP primary. President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, anti-Semite and Holocaust denier a seat at the table, and I think he should apologize, Pence told NewsNation.

Many people might see these rebukes of Trump’s dinner with Fuentes as a cowardly ploy to help these 24 potential candidates seem more eligible. And these people are probably right. The few moral Republicans, or as I like to think of them, the disappointed crew, continued to be disappointed.

