Rishi Sunak’s Intimidating Challenge by Chris Patten

The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom inherited a mountain of economic problems, including runaway inflation and a falling GDP. To repair the slippages of his predecessors and avoid a humiliating electoral defeat, he must stand up to his far-right parties.

LONDON Fate has not dealt Rishi Sunak, UK first prime minister of color and its third Prime Minister in two months, a winning electoral hand.

Sunak took office after two horrific displays of incompetence by the prime minister. Boris Johnson, who served as Prime Minister from 2019 to September this year, combined idleness and lies to create cakey, a governance philosophy based on the idea that it is possible to have your cake and eat it. Promise voters whatever they seem to want without worrying about whether it’s realistic or contradicts other promises.

Johnson was followed by another Conservative Party darling, Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days expensive in office, becoming the British prime minister with the fewest terms. Together with his reckless Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, Truss attempted to chart his course to an economic miracle, announcing tax cuts it would have greatly benefited the wealthy.

But while many conservatives and their favorite newspapers cheered her on, the bond markets gave Truss’ mini-budget a definite boost. During the Brexit campaign, the right asked: Who runs Britain? Last month, they got an answer: UK government bondholders who don’t want to be responsible for billions of pounds in bad debt.

Following the gross mismanagement of Johnson and Truss, it has become abundantly clear that Brexiteers need adult supervision. Enter Sunak, whom Truss had beaten for the top job just weeks before, and his new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt. Sunak ran the Treasury until relatively recently, so it’s safe to assume that, unlike Truss and Kwarteng, he knows how budgets work. And Hunt a moderate will likely favor fiscal prudence over irresponsible borrowing.

That doesn’t mean Sunak is perfect. He made disastrous political decisions, including his support for Johnson’s candidacy for prime minister. He is also a pure and hard Brexiteer: by leaving the European Union, he arguedwould make the UK freer, fairer and more prosperous, and was rising a unique opportunity for our country to regain control of its destiny.

Moreover, Sunak’s political judgment has often been flawed. He made stupid mistakes in his efforts to divert attention from his extreme wealth. But his ability to make smart decisions, be decent and tell right from wrong should matter more than his (lack of) populist credentials.

Conservatives would like to think that Sunak could easily put things in order and prevent an electoral disaster for the party in the next general election, program will take place no later than January 2025. By then, more than 14 years will have passed since the last Labor led government. But recent polls give Labour, under the able (if not very exciting) leadership of Keir Starmer, a huge lead on conservatives.

But to hope to avoid a humiliating election defeat, Sunak and Hunt must first climb a mountain of daunting economic challenges. In four years, the British tax burden is expected to exceed 37% of GDP, a post-war record, despite the declared belief of conservative parties in lower taxes. The economy should decrease by 1.4% next year, and inflation is should be 7.4%eroding real wages and likely sparking a wave of industrial action.

In addition, the standard of living should fall seven% over the next two years, the biggest drop in six decades. In addition to that, 30 billion ($35.9 billion) in spending cuts will likely be needed to fill the fiscal hole created by Truss’ catastrophic plan.

It all adds up to a less than compelling election message. Conservatives will likely portray the coming economic pain as necessary and attempt to distract from their own guilt.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is the main cause of rising energy prices, they will say, and the massive hole in the country’s public finances is the result of helping people through the COVID-19 pandemic. But what about Brexit? experts estimate its economic cost to 4% of GDP, which is why the Conservatives tried to bully us all into not talking about it. The hunt for opportunities allegedly opened up by Brexit has turned out to be a hunt for wild geese.

Meanwhile, efforts to restore meaning to British public policy have been hampered by right-wing ideologues who plot under the banner of the European Reform Group. Despite its name, the group is not interested in reform or Europe. Its aim is to block any effort to improve the UK’s relationship with the EU countries that make up its biggest economic market, or to improve the terrible Brexit deal negotiated by Johnson.

Even if it undermines national and partisan interests, some of these right-wing elements to oppose Governments plans to spur housing construction by reforming planning laws, a move opposed by voters in many of their wealthy constituencies. Like the famous French statesman Talleyrand said of the Bourbons, these fanatics have learned nothing and forgotten nothing.

Alas, Sunak’s ability to stand up to far-right conservatives is limited by his apparent belief that he must pander to them. To retain their political support, he had to make several ugly ministerial appointments, including that of Suella Braverman as house secretary. But, as always, the more the right gets, the more it wants.

The Conservative leadership must stand up to the extremist parties, and it must do so as soon as possible. If the moderates cannot defeat the extremists by the next election, and the outcome turns out to be as bad for the conservatives as recent polls suggest, they will find they have the same fight to fight in opposition. .

Conservatives should never underestimate the importance of their moderate supporters. If the Party continues to ignore the centrists every time the Brexiteer right stomps its foot, it risks finding itself out of power for a long time.