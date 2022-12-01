Pay attention to hourly inflation, it’s the specter of every country





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked the central government and regional leaders to continue to pay attention to movements in inflation. Jokowi pointed out that inflation is currently a nightmare for all countries. “For the government, governors, regents and mayors, I ask you to pay attention from time to time, hour by hour, to the movement of the inflation rate in their respective regions,” Jokowi said during the a briefing on the budget execution list. (DIPA) and Transfer Allocation List Book to Regions for FY 2023 at the State Palace, Jakarta on Thursday (1/12/2022). “It is very important. It is the scourge of all countries. Again, pay attention to the evolution of the inflation rate in each region,” he said. Read also: Jokowi: I ask to accelerate the realization of APBN and APBD expenses The former mayor of Solo revealed that Indonesia’s inflation rate is currently 5.8%. According to Jokowi, the inflation rate in the country is relatively better compared to the global average inflation rate of over 10%. Jokowi also mentioned that Indonesia’s economic conditions are currently among the best in the world. “In fact, the managing director of the IMF said that in the midst of a dark world, Indonesia is a bright spot. It’s the hard work of all of us,” Jokowi said. Read also: Be careful, Jokowi calls next year’s investment tougher Jokowi continued, Indonesia’s economic performance was also quite encouraging, namely that in the second quarter of 2022, it grew by 5.44%. Meanwhile, the national economy in the third quarter of 2022 saw better growth, at 5.72%. Then, the domestic trade volume also continued to grow to reach 58%. Additionally, Indonesia has also had a global trade surplus for the past 30 consecutive months. Also read: Jokowi: Investment is a rush for all countries, we don’t make it difficult However, Jokowi reminded ministries/agencies and local governments to remain vigilant and cautious in the face of global economic conditions. Jokowi asked his staff to get the same feeling that global economic conditions were not in a normal position. “All we should all have feeling of crisis, really ready for all the different possibilities that might arise. What we don’t plan for, what we don’t count, we have to be ready for,” Jokowi said. Also Read: Jokowi: Early 2023 Estimated to Enter Global Recession

