India’s Modi says G20 must promote ‘oneness’ and unity to tackle global challenges

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that New Delhi will promote a universal sense of “unity”, focusing on creating harmony and unity to tackle global challenges as it assumes the G20 presidency. , the intergovernmental forum of the worlds. great savings. The Group of Twenty comprises 19 countries and the European Union, collectively responsible for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation. The group deals with major issues related to the global economy, financial stability and climate change mitigation and sustainable development. Outlining a series of themes under the title “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, Mr Modi said: “Our priorities will focus on healing our ‘one Earth’, creating harmony within our ‘one family’ and hope for our ‘one future’, we will encourage sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyles based on India’s tradition of stewardship over nature,” Mr Modi said on his blog. The Prime Minister further said that India will unite with other economies to act together in tackling challenges such as climate change, terrorism and the pandemic. Mr. Modi also underlined that India, as chair of the G20, will encourage an honest conversation among the most powerful countries on mitigating the risks posed by weapons of mass destruction and strengthening global security. He also said that India will seek to depoliticize the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products, so that geopolitical tensions do not lead to humanitarian crises”. Member countries lead the forum on a rotational basis, with New Delhi assuming the chair for the first time since the group was established in 1999. Indonesia, which led the forum for a year, symbolically handed over the G20 presidency to Mr Modi during the closing session of the Bali summit last month. India will host more than 200 meetings across the country over the next year, with the first in Udaipur in the state of West Rajasthan later this week. More than 100 monuments across the country, including UNESCO World Heritage sites, will be illuminated with the G20 logo for a week. Updated: December 01, 2022, 10:11 a.m.

