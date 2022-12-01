Binance Hires Audit Firm That Served Donald Trump To Audit Crypto Reserves





Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is working with accounting firm Mazars as part of its Proof of Reserve (PoR) audits triggered by the fall of FTX.

Mazars, the accounting firm that worked for former US President Donald Trump’s company, has been appointed as the official auditor to perform a third-party financial audit as part of the Binances PoR updates, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. November 30.

The accounting firm is reportedly already reviewing all information shared publicly by Binances on Bitcoin (BTC) PoR and will also verify future updates and tokens, a Binance spokesperson reportedly said. The first verification update for BTC will be completed this week, the representative added.

Mazars is an international accounting firm headquartered in Paris. Its U.S. division, Mazars USA, was Trump’s longtime accounting firm and had been embroiled in a controversy with a request from House Oversight and Reform Committees for some of Trump’s financial records since 2019. The firm reportedly eventually cut ties with Trump and his family. in 2022.

The news comes as Binance moves large amounts of cryptocurrency as part of its PoR audits. On November 28, Binance sent 127,351 BTC, or approximately $2 billion, to an unknown wallet, with CEO Changpeng CZ Zhao later announcing that the transaction was part of the ongoing PoR process.

The action raised some concerns in the community, as previously CZ argued that it is bad news when exchanges have to move large amounts of crypto to prove their wallet address.

As previously reported, Binance launched a PoR process and mechanism in response to the crash and bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX. On Nov. 25, the company also released a Merkle Tree-backed proof of funds for Bitcoin, which was just one of many steps Binances took to prove its transparency.

Binance isn’t alone in making strenuous efforts to maintain customer trust following the collapse of FTX, with many other exchanges like OKX and KuCoin also rushing to release their PoR reports. In the meantime, some industry observers believe that the existing PoR process by exchanges is largely useless unless it also provides liabilities, which are very difficult to simulate.

Binance did not immediately respond to Cointelegraphs’ request for comment.

