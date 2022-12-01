Right-wing Zionist digests counterfeit anti-Semitic dinner





Three weeks ago, the Zionist Organization of America bestowed what it called its highest honor on former President Donald Trump. According to Morton Klein, who heads the ZOA, the award commemorated Trump as the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House. Last week at Mar-a-Lago, Trump had dinner with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, unleashing the biggest firestorm over Trump bigotry since his response to the rally. Unite the Right in Charlottesville (which Fuentes attended).

After Trump’s dinner with Fuentes, Klein told The Times, I was very scared for my people. He added that Donald Trump is not an anti-Semite. He loves Israel. He loves Jews. But he generalizes, he legitimizes hatred of Jews and those who hate Jews. And that scares me. The child of Holocaust survivors born in a displaced persons camp in Germany, Klein became an economist before eventually transitioning into pro-Israel activism. He took over the ZOA, which was founded in 1897 and is America’s oldest Zionist organization, in 1993. Since then, he has followed a far-right line, opposing a Palestinian state and frequently supporting the right-wing politicians in America who favor right-wing policies in Israel.

I recently spoke on the phone with Klein. During our chat, which has been edited for length and clarity, we discussed his confusion over Trump’s dinner, why Trump has been getting close to fanatics in recent weeks, and Klein’s questions. on the birthplace of Barack Obama.

Can you describe to me the last few weeks, the medal you gave to Trump and why it’s important?

Yes. ZOA’s highest honor, rarely awarded, is the Theodor Herzl Gold Medallion. We only gave it to Lord Balfour

From the Balfour Declaration.

It’s true. From the Balfour Declaration. Winston Churchill, Harry Truman, David Ben Gurion, Golda Meir, Menachem Begin and I guess that’s it.

Sheldon Adelson too.

Oh, yes, we gave it to Sheldon. It’s true. I forgot. This was given to people who had done extraordinary work for the benefit of the Jewish State of Israel and the Jewish people. And of course, Trump was the greatest Israel-supporting president we’ve ever had. From moving the embassy to Jerusalem, to recognizing the Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli territory, to no American funds to the Palestinian Authority so long as they pay Arabs to murder Jews, which they continue to TO DO. It’s shocking. Be the first president to pray at the Western Wall. Because he was such an extraordinary president, we felt that, especially because no Jewish organization that knew about it honored him to say thank you, we felt it was a moral obligation for us to say thank you.

Somebody had to do it.

And people told us he would never show up. Well, he introduced himself, and when he walked in, over a thousand people gave him a five-minute standing ovation. We turned people away because there was no more room. We couldn’t sell tickets anymore.

During his speech, there were constant standing ovations. Constant. It was an electric evening. Never have so many people told me this was the best dinner we’ve ever had. And we had amazing dinners. I mean, we had Jon Voight, Mike Pompeo, Ice Cube and rapper Ted Cruz. Every dinner we have is amazing. And people said it was the best ever. And it was.

You had Ice Cube and Jon Voight?

I had Ice Cube and Jon Voight. Ice Cube is my friend. In his speech, he condemned anti-Semitism.

Doesn’t Ice Cube have a bit of anti-Semitism in its background?

Well, in the 90s, in one of his rap records, he said things that were clearly anti-Semitic.

Oh, I thought he had posted things that were anti-Semitic more recently.

Well, he’s been posting photos saying Happy Birthday to Louis Farrakhan for the past two years, which is awful. And I told him. [Ice Cube posted numerous anti-Semitic memes on social media in 2020, several months before the dinner.]

But is he a supporter of Israel?

That’s what he tells me. And, look, he let us honor him at our dinner.

Well, if Ice Cube and Jon Voight can come together to kill that snake in Anaconda, it’s good that they can also come together to support Israel.

Have you seen this movie ?

Yeah.

I thought I was the only one who had seen this movie.

You’ve drawn this long arc of everyone from Churchill to Sheldon Adelson getting the medal. This month, we’ve seen Trump’s arc, from winning the award to unfortunately having dinner with a neo-Nazi. How did it happen?

Oh, I don’t know. I mean, I find it deplorable that he had dinner with an outspoken anti-Semite like Kanye WestYe, I mean, who only a month ago called for the death of all Jews, for God’s sake.

So how do you understand this? You said that Trump was a great friend of the Jewish people.

You know what? I can’t answer that. It does not mean anything. Someone who is such an amazing friend of Israel, whose daughter is an Orthodox Jew, whose grandchildren are an Orthodox Jew, I can’t explain why he would want to have dinner with an overt anti-Semite and have dinner with a white supremacist who hates the Jews, an ugly, ugly scum like Nick Fuentes. And Trump says, I didn’t know who that was. Even if I take him at his word, that he didn’t know who Fuentes was, fine, now he does. Why doesn’t he say that Fuentes is a filthy scum whose beliefs have no place in the United States of America?

One possible answer is that he is sympathetic to those views, as evidenced by the fact that he didn’t want to distance himself from or really lash out at people who marched in Charlottesville. And one of those people was Nick Fuentes. This could be an answer.

No no. I can’t believe this. Someone as hostile to Jews and Israel as Fuentes and Kanye would never do all these extraordinary things for Israel. Trump didn’t have to do all those things. It was way beyond the call of duty.

Do you think there might be people who for some reason have sympathies for Israel but don’t like Jews very much?

I think it’s highly unlikely. If you love Israel, which is the Jewish state full of Jews, how can you hate Jews? Can you love Italy and hate Italians? Can you love Spain and hate Spaniards? It is beyond my comprehension that this is a possibility.

It’s possible that Trump doesn’t think too much about Israel outside of the fact that he’s popular there.

Look, when he came over, he said, I hate wearing tuxedos. I’m wearing a tuxedo tonight because I wanted to wear it in honor of Israel and the Jewish people.

At your dinner?

And he got a standing ovation when he said that.

Difficult crowd.

I wear it in honor of Israel and the Jewish people.

I mentioned Charlottesville, and Trump has a long history of

