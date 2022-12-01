Jokowi reveals the complexity of the problem of the land mafia: he can kill each other!





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has revealed how complicated land issues are in the country. According to him, there is land mafia gives a scary effect as it can cause fights to kill each other. This was transmitted after giving mandate to the Minister of Agrarian Spatial Planning (ATR) / Head of the National Land Agency (BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto, so that they do not give pity land mafia. “Mr. Minister, former commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces. Come and see him, visit him, that’s all. The mafia is out. I have already conveyed this to the minister. Do not spare the land mafia “, Jokowi said at the State Palace during the delivery of land certificates to the people in 2022, quoted by YouTube Presidential Secretariat, Thursday (1/12/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “It concerns the needs of many people, namely people. When it comes to land, it’s terrible. You can fight and kill each other because it involves principles,” he said. he continued. Jokowi stressed that this action should be avoided so that conflicts and land disputes can be resolved immediately. According to Jokowi, there are many land disputes in Indonesia. “And there are a lot of disputes like this, not just tribal people. This is our big land issue. The land mafia is even more complicated,” he said. “Conflicts between neighbours, communities and government, communities and private sector, communities and BUMN. There are a lot of them. That’s why I ordered the BPN Minister to resolve this,” he concluded. Watch the video “How the West Jakarta BPN Office Avoids Land Mafia Practices“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(ada/zlf)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.detik.com/properti/d-6437718/jokowi-ungkap-ruwetnya-masalah-mafia-tanah-bisa-bikin-saling-bunuh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos