Modi blames Putin for militarizing food





Narendra Modi has hit Vladimir Putin with a call to end the war in Ukraine and stop making arms food supplies as India takes over the G20 presidency for the year. Writing for The Telegraph, the Indian Prime Minister warned that geopolitical struggles could lead to humanitarian crises. In a thinly veiled jab at the Russian president, he said: Our time does not need to be wartime. In fact, it doesn’t have to be! The comments echoed Mr Modis’ previous criticism of Mr Putin. On the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan in September, he told the Russian leader that now was not the time for war. India has refrained from condemning Moscow’s actions in Ukraine at the United Nations as the government balances its ties with Russia and the West. But the country has shifted its stance slightly as the war escalates and energy and food shortages pose greater global threats. In an op-ed on Thursday, Mr Modi said the world’s greatest challenges can be solved not by fighting each other, but only by acting together. Mr Modi did not refer directly to Mr Putin, but said the world remains trapped in the same zero-sum mindset. India’s prime minister said he would use the G20 presidency to seek to depoliticize the global supply of food, fertilizer and medical supplies to avert humanitarian disasters. “The hoarding of vaccines” In what appeared to be an attack on the West, Mr Modi also denounced the hoarding of vaccines even as billions of people remain vulnerable. The South Asian country has led requests to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines during the pandemic and has accused European nations of blocking poor countries from accessing shots. However, Mr Modi showed optimism as he underlined the theme of India’s G20 Presidency – One Land, One Family, One Future. He noted India’s rich spiritual traditions, particularly the view that harmony within and among us is essential for our physical, social and environmental well-being. Mr Modi pointed to India as the fastest growing major economy after overtaking the UK as the fifth largest economy in September. During our G20 Presidency, we will showcase India’s experiences, learnings and role models as possible role models for others, especially the developing world, he said. He added: Let us work together to shape a new paradigm of human-centred globalization.

