Forget Donald Trump – The Daily Utah Chronicle





Thanks to Elon Musk’s efforts, Donald Trump is now allowed to return to Twitter, but so far he has refrained from returning, citing that he sees no reason to return.

One thing is clear: January 6 sent a message. The Trump camp isn’t afraid to rail against the United States government if things don’t go as planned. And historically, fascists have done similar things to achieve or retain power. And with Trump running for president in 2024, he could very well return to power.

Donald Trump is a fascist and we cannot allow him to have a platform. His return to Twitter could mean he has a mainstream platform to spread his ideology. Whether or not he decides to engage on Twitter is irrelevant; if he can come back to spread disinformation and fascist rhetoric and never accept responsibility, we’re in trouble.

Labels aside, Trump has a history of shoddy leadership. His 2016 campaign was drowned in scandals. He consistently made racist statements about the Mexican community as well as ableist and sexist remarks. Even before his campaign, he had several lawsuits filed against him for sexual assault, as well as illegitimate business practices.

Donald Trump has an image of false success and shady practices, which maintained consistency during his campaign. If you pay attention to the words spoken by Trump, there is rarely anything of substance. Not surprisingly, he is a businessman and a politician, but it is worth understanding what comes out of the mouths of leaders.

Most of his campaign promises were mere publicity stunts. Plans to build a wall along the border were never completed. He has used these pledges to raise absurd amounts of money over several years and, in fact, continues to collect from donors. This matches his background since he was a businessman, several lawsuits have been filed against him for failing to complete real estate projects despite having large sums of money.

None of this makes any mention of his propensity to incite violence at his rallies and other events.

His constant threats to those who do not support him are emblematic of the fascists of the past. He called several times for the imprisonment of Hillary Clinton. During his first term as president, he coerced judges at all levels, actively ignored the rule of law, and was impeached twice. Even without his fascist tendencies, he is a problematic leader.

Most of its problems stem from its inability to accept reality, its affinity with other domestic extremists, and its record of attempted insurgency. He himself declared that he considered himself a nationalist. He garners support from white supremacist organizations and those who have made anti-Semitic remarks. He maintains that he won the 2020 election, even though he didn’t. To put icing on the cake, he tried to enforce his illusion of staying in power through insurrection.

He is a populist man who is a nationalist, hangs out with nationalists and has tried to overthrow the government before. To call him a fascist puts him lightly.

Unfortunately, there are still a number of people who support Donald Trump. If we want to prevent the spread of fascism in the United States, we must de-platform it. He cannot be allowed to return to mainstream politics.

Twitter has hundreds of millions of users and is arguably one of the most influential social media platforms in existence today. If Trump returns, he will communicate dangerous rhetoric to millions, again he has done this before. His use of social media in 2020 allowed him to perpetuate the Big Lie to claim he had won the election, and subsequently he used his power in his attempted insurrection and initial rise to power.

While Trump should not be allowed to return to Twitter, it is imperative that other social media platforms maintain the suspension of his accounts. His run in 2024 may mean Trump-loving social media platforms exempt his accounts from fact-checking. Facts matter, and Trump’s blatant apathy toward them doesn’t give me hope that he’ll suddenly start to remain objective. He will use the lack of moderation to spread fascist ideology if he allows it on social media.

Plus, Republicans need to dethrone him at the Republican National Convention. Conservatism is not fascism. The Conservatives want to ensure the prosperity of the country, not overthrow it. Given the state of the American right, it is the responsibility of the right to reign in their base, including Trump supporters.

Trump absolutely cannot be allowed back into politics. His ideology is clear and if he returns he could destroy democracy as we know it. We cannot be complicit, we must actively condemn him.

