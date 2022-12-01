‘Kaun Dega Modi ko Sabse Zyada Gaali’: PM Narendra Modi ATTACKS Congress over Mallikarjun Kharges Ravana jibe | India News

Ahmedabad: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress saying there was a contest going on in the main opposition party to abuse it. The Prime Minister was apparently referring to Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent ‘Ravan’ mockery which sparked a bitter political row and war of words between the two major parties.

The Prime Minister said Congress leaders were arguing among themselves over who could use the most abusive words against him. The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing a campaign rally in Kalol town, Panchmahal district, Gujarat on Thursday, during which he said: “There is a competition between Congress leaders to find out who will use the most abusive words for Modi”.

There is a contest in Congress to see who swears the most for Modi… We have to teach them a lesson and the way is to vote for ‘Lotus’ on the 5th (second phase of Gujarat elections): PM Narendra Modi in Kalol, Panchmahal#GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/0CCCRRohsQ

ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

“Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram have now brought (the demon king) ‘Ravan’ from the Ramayana. And, I’m surprised they never expressed repentance, forget to present apologies, after using such swear words on me,” the prime minister said.

It may be noted that Kharge had spared an argument on Monday by saying that the Prime Minister asks people to vote by looking at his face in all elections. Are you a 100 headed man like Ravan.”

Kharge said this during a speech at a rally in the Behrampura district of the city of Ahmedabad on Monday. Before Kharge, another senior Congress official – Madhusudan Mistry – had recently said that Prime Minister Modi would be shown his “aukat”, sparking a bitter political row.

The BJP had strongly opposed Kharge’s Ravana jibe to PM Modi and the party’s national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, accused senior Congress leaders of repeatedly insulting PM Modi. “Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravana is a grave insult to all Gujarati and it is an insult that is rubbed against all Gujarati and only reflects the mentality of the party (the Congress),” Patra said.

“Sonia Gandhi, who was the leader of Congress, had addressed Prime Minister Modi as a merchant of death (maut ka saudagar). The leader of Congress, Subodh Kant Sahay, had wished for Prime Minister Modi to die of Hitler’s death,” he said.

Patra also called on voters in Gujarat to make PM Modi ‘vote 100% for the son of the soil’ as a democratic ‘revenge’ for the ‘insult’ as he cited various objectionable remarks made by members of Congress over the years against the Prime Minister. Congress has denigrated the prime minister’s post, he added, saying Prime Minister Modi is now recognized as a global leader by countries around the world.

The war of words over Kharges Ravana jibe to the PM comes at a time when votes are being cast in 89 seats for the first phase of the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections amid tight security. The remaining 93 seats, including Kalol, will go to the polls in the second phase on December 5. A total of 39 political parties are in the running for the elections and presented 788 candidates, including 718 men and 70 women.

All major political parties including the ruling BJP, the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress have made the assembly election very interesting this time by making big poll promises to more than 2million voters. voters who will vote in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat till 5pm today.