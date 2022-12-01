Politics
‘Kaun Dega Modi ko Sabse Zyada Gaali’: PM Narendra Modi ATTACKS Congress over Mallikarjun Kharges Ravana jibe | India News
Ahmedabad: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress saying there was a contest going on in the main opposition party to abuse it. The Prime Minister was apparently referring to Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent ‘Ravan’ mockery which sparked a bitter political row and war of words between the two major parties.
The Prime Minister said Congress leaders were arguing among themselves over who could use the most abusive words against him. The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing a campaign rally in Kalol town, Panchmahal district, Gujarat on Thursday, during which he said: “There is a competition between Congress leaders to find out who will use the most abusive words for Modi”.
There is a contest in Congress to see who swears the most for Modi… We have to teach them a lesson and the way is to vote for ‘Lotus’ on the 5th (second phase of Gujarat elections): PM Narendra Modi in Kalol, Panchmahal#GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/0CCCRRohsQ
ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
“Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram have now brought (the demon king) ‘Ravan’ from the Ramayana. And, I’m surprised they never expressed repentance, forget to present apologies, after using such swear words on me,” the prime minister said.
It may be noted that Kharge had spared an argument on Monday by saying that the Prime Minister asks people to vote by looking at his face in all elections. Are you a 100 headed man like Ravan.”
Kharge said this during a speech at a rally in the Behrampura district of the city of Ahmedabad on Monday. Before Kharge, another senior Congress official – Madhusudan Mistry – had recently said that Prime Minister Modi would be shown his “aukat”, sparking a bitter political row.
The BJP had strongly opposed Kharge’s Ravana jibe to PM Modi and the party’s national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, accused senior Congress leaders of repeatedly insulting PM Modi. “Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravana is a grave insult to all Gujarati and it is an insult that is rubbed against all Gujarati and only reflects the mentality of the party (the Congress),” Patra said.
“Sonia Gandhi, who was the leader of Congress, had addressed Prime Minister Modi as a merchant of death (maut ka saudagar). The leader of Congress, Subodh Kant Sahay, had wished for Prime Minister Modi to die of Hitler’s death,” he said.
Patra also called on voters in Gujarat to make PM Modi ‘vote 100% for the son of the soil’ as a democratic ‘revenge’ for the ‘insult’ as he cited various objectionable remarks made by members of Congress over the years against the Prime Minister. Congress has denigrated the prime minister’s post, he added, saying Prime Minister Modi is now recognized as a global leader by countries around the world.
The war of words over Kharges Ravana jibe to the PM comes at a time when votes are being cast in 89 seats for the first phase of the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections amid tight security. The remaining 93 seats, including Kalol, will go to the polls in the second phase on December 5. A total of 39 political parties are in the running for the elections and presented 788 candidates, including 718 men and 70 women.
All major political parties including the ruling BJP, the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress have made the assembly election very interesting this time by making big poll promises to more than 2million voters. voters who will vote in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat till 5pm today.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/kaun-dega-modi-ko-sabse-jyada-gaali-pm-narendra-modi-attacks-congress-over-mallikarjurn-kharge-s-ravana-jibe-2542408.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Kaun Dega Modi ko Sabse Zyada Gaali’: PM Narendra Modi ATTACKS Congress over Mallikarjun Kharges Ravana jibe | India News
- Glendale runs on Dunkin with three days of celebrations New Glendale Dunkin joins an exciting area around the sports and entertainment district
- A Canadian fashion company promotes the beauty of assisted suicide in its ad
- Boris Johnson tells local Tories he will stand again in next general election
- PM Modi calls for end to war as India takes over G20 Presidency
- Hollywood should leave dead actors alone (guest column)
- The Primeur – Wednesday, November 30, 2022
- Fragmented travel tech industry probably won’t converge anytime soon
- #InCaseYouMissedIt: earthquake, shipwreck, purge of murder man
- Sonic Frontiers voice actor and cast list
- 130,000 UK businesses suing Google for lost advertising revenue The Register
- Forget Donald Trump – The Daily Utah Chronicle