Turkey’s new envoy to Israel takes office after four years of suspension of relations

Turkey’s new ambassador to Israel presented a copy of his credentials in Jerusalem on Thursday, allowing him to start working in a position that has been vacant for more than four years.

Sakir Ozkan Torunlar delivered the copy of the letter to Gil Haskel, the Foreign Ministry’s chief of state protocol, and is expected to present the original to President Isaac Herzog in the near future, allowing him to officially take office.

He began meeting with Foreign Ministry officials after sitting down with Haskel.

In May 2018, Turkey recalled its ambassador and asked Israel to leave in protest at Israel’s response to the Gaza border riots in which dozens of Palestinians were killed.

In August this year, Israel and Turkey announced a full renewal of diplomatic relations.

Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms

The following month, Israel announced that Irit Lillian, a high-ranking diplomat who played a key role in Israeli-Turkish reconciliation, would be the next ambassador to Turkey.

Chargé d’Affaires of Israel in Turkey, Irit Lillian (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Lillian has served as Israel’s Chargé d’Affaires in Ankara since February 2021, during which time the two sides have moved slowly but steadily to restore full diplomatic relations.

Torunlar, who landed in Israel on Wednesday, is a seasoned diplomat who previously served as Turkey’s consul general in Jerusalem — effectively its ambassador to the Palestinians — and most recently served as ambassador to India.

“I would like to officially welcome Turkey’s new ambassador-designate to the State of Israel,” Haskel said as the two posed for photos with the two countries’ flags behind them.

In his letter, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined his desire “to maintain and further strengthen the relations of friendship which happily exist between the Republic of Turkey and the State of Israel”.

Israel was a longtime regional ally of Turkey before relations began to deteriorate following Erdogan’s election.

Tensions came to a head during the 2010 commando raid on the Gaza-bound Mavi Marmara, part of a blockade-breaking flotilla, which left 10 Turkish militants dead in a violent melee after attacking soldiers Israelis who boarded the ship.

Despite an official apology from then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Erdogan maintained his rage, blaming the Jewish state for keeping Hitler’s spirit alive during Operation Defensive Shield in July 2014 and calling him a terrorist state.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul on May 18, 2018. (AFP Photo/Ozan Kose)

Relations recovered somewhat thereafter, but both countries withdrew their ambassadors after Erdogan in 2018 brought charges of state terrorism and genocide against Israel when dozens of Palestinians were killed in riots in Gaza in May that year, after then-US President Donald Trump controversially displaced the American. Tel-Aviv Embassy in Jerusalem.

Amid diplomatic signals this year that Erdogan was seeking to relax with Israel, Herzog traveled to Ankara on an official trip in March and was greeted in the capital by a full military motorcade.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid traveled to Ankara as when he was foreign minister in June, where he met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. After the high-level talks aimed at cementing the countries’ rapprochement, Lapid hailed security cooperation with Turkey to help foil an Iranian plot to kidnap or kill Israeli nationals in Istanbul.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, and Turkish Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speak to the media after their talks, in Ankara, Turkey, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Erdogan has sought to unfreeze relations with Israel and other regional rivals to reduce Turkey’s growing political and economic isolation.

Turkey’s currency has plummeted in recent years, leaving Turkey in economic turmoil with elections scheduled for 2023.