Politics
Turkey’s new envoy to Israel takes office after four years of suspension of relations
Turkey’s new ambassador to Israel presented a copy of his credentials in Jerusalem on Thursday, allowing him to start working in a position that has been vacant for more than four years.
Sakir Ozkan Torunlar delivered the copy of the letter to Gil Haskel, the Foreign Ministry’s chief of state protocol, and is expected to present the original to President Isaac Herzog in the near future, allowing him to officially take office.
He began meeting with Foreign Ministry officials after sitting down with Haskel.
In May 2018, Turkey recalled its ambassador and asked Israel to leave in protest at Israel’s response to the Gaza border riots in which dozens of Palestinians were killed.
In August this year, Israel and Turkey announced a full renewal of diplomatic relations.
The following month, Israel announced that Irit Lillian, a high-ranking diplomat who played a key role in Israeli-Turkish reconciliation, would be the next ambassador to Turkey.
Lillian has served as Israel’s Chargé d’Affaires in Ankara since February 2021, during which time the two sides have moved slowly but steadily to restore full diplomatic relations.
Torunlar, who landed in Israel on Wednesday, is a seasoned diplomat who previously served as Turkey’s consul general in Jerusalem — effectively its ambassador to the Palestinians — and most recently served as ambassador to India.
“I would like to officially welcome Turkey’s new ambassador-designate to the State of Israel,” Haskel said as the two posed for photos with the two countries’ flags behind them.
In his letter, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined his desire “to maintain and further strengthen the relations of friendship which happily exist between the Republic of Turkey and the State of Israel”.
Israel was a longtime regional ally of Turkey before relations began to deteriorate following Erdogan’s election.
Tensions came to a head during the 2010 commando raid on the Gaza-bound Mavi Marmara, part of a blockade-breaking flotilla, which left 10 Turkish militants dead in a violent melee after attacking soldiers Israelis who boarded the ship.
Despite an official apology from then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Erdogan maintained his rage, blaming the Jewish state for keeping Hitler’s spirit alive during Operation Defensive Shield in July 2014 and calling him a terrorist state.
Relations recovered somewhat thereafter, but both countries withdrew their ambassadors after Erdogan in 2018 brought charges of state terrorism and genocide against Israel when dozens of Palestinians were killed in riots in Gaza in May that year, after then-US President Donald Trump controversially displaced the American. Tel-Aviv Embassy in Jerusalem.
Amid diplomatic signals this year that Erdogan was seeking to relax with Israel, Herzog traveled to Ankara on an official trip in March and was greeted in the capital by a full military motorcade.
Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid traveled to Ankara as when he was foreign minister in June, where he met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. After the high-level talks aimed at cementing the countries’ rapprochement, Lapid hailed security cooperation with Turkey to help foil an Iranian plot to kidnap or kill Israeli nationals in Istanbul.
Erdogan has sought to unfreeze relations with Israel and other regional rivals to reduce Turkey’s growing political and economic isolation.
Turkey’s currency has plummeted in recent years, leaving Turkey in economic turmoil with elections scheduled for 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/turkeys-new-envoy-to-israel-begins-work-after-four-year-of-suspended-ties/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EU’s Xi Jinping, Michel call for de-escalation in Ukraine at meeting
- Turkey’s new envoy to Israel takes office after four years of suspension of relations
- Actor, whose hand, behind the scenes
- The Meaning of Meghan Markles’ Green Dress in Indianapolis
- Preventive innovation: what is it?
- Govinda Naam Mera Vs Other Bollywood Movies! Here’s How This Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani Starrer’s Sets Were Different From Others
- Rafael Nadal says his rivalry with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer is the cause of their longevity – ‘Extreme level’
- Trump tax returns: House committee receives Donald Trump’s federal tax returns from IRS
- ‘Kaun Dega Modi ko Sabse Zyada Gaali’: PM Narendra Modi ATTACKS Congress over Mallikarjun Kharges Ravana jibe | India News
- Glendale runs on Dunkin with three days of celebrations New Glendale Dunkin joins an exciting area around the sports and entertainment district
- A Canadian fashion company promotes the beauty of assisted suicide in its ad
- Boris Johnson tells local Tories he will stand again in next general election