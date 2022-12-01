EU’s Xi Jinping, Michel call for de-escalation in Ukraine at meeting

European Council President Charles Michel has called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to exert his influence on Russia to end its war against Ukraine.

The meeting between the two men in Beijing on Thursday lasted more than three hours and also touched on human rights, Taiwan, trade relations and climate change.

“I urged President Xi, as we did at our EU-China summit in April, to use his influence on Russia to abide by the UN charter,” Michel said during of a press conference.

His spokesperson had earlier said that “both leaders emphasized that nuclear threats are irresponsible and extremely dangerous.”

Xi was quoted by state broadcaster CCTV as saying that resolving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in Europe’s best interest and in the common interest of all Eurasian countries.”

“Under current conditions, we should avoid the escalation and extension of the crisis and work for peace,” Xi said.

During his one-day visit to China, Michel also met with Premier Li Kepiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu.

It comes six weeks after the 27 leaders of the European Union held a three-hour strategic discussion on China, sparked by the country’s refusal to condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine, the growing trade deficit in favor of Beijing and the realization that the bloc is heavily dependent on China for technology and raw materials.

Other concerns include the security implications of Chinese investments in the bloc’s critical infrastructure, China’s assertiveness in the region, and in particular its rhetoric on Taiwan, as well as Xi’s re-election to an unprecedented third term.

But it also came at a sensitive time for Chinese leaders as protests against China’s zero COVID policy swept the country after the deaths of ten people in a building fire in Urumqi in the western Xinjiang region were blamed. by many to strict COVID measures.

These protests are the largest display of public dissent in decades.

Michel told reporters that the two had discussed the protests “and society’s acceptance of (anti-COVID) measures.” He also pointed out that the right to peaceful assembly is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He added that he “shared the European experience” of handling COVID with Xi, and his focus on vaccination and that “European companies are available to provide vaccines if these vaccines are authorized” by Chinese authorities.

They also pledged to resume the EU-China dialogue on human rights, with Michel telling reporters that he also spoke about “the situation of minorities” in China, and in particular in Xinjiang.

“It’s not about interfering in internal affairs, it’s about upholding the principles agreed by the United Nations for decades,” he said.

On trade, Michel stressed that a key issue for EU leaders is the rebalancing of the relationship and “explained the difficulties faced by EU businesses and investors, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic “.

“The presidents discussed EU restrictive measures against China as well as measures taken by China against the EU,” according to Leyts.

Xi, meanwhile, told Michel he hoped “EU institutions and member states will establish an objective and correct perception of China,” state broadcaster CCTV reported.

“China will remain open to European companies and hopes the EU can eliminate interference to provide a fair and transparent business environment for Chinese companies,” the Chinese leader also told Michel.

Michel’s trip came a month after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made the trip with a group of business leaders drawing criticism from fellow European leaders.

But an EU official insisted last week that he had “a clear mandate on what our policy towards China should be”.

“What we think is needed is to give new impetus to the relationship and check what has changed and what the new parameters are,” the official added.