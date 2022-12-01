Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign is labeled a ‘disaster’ after just two weeks





Donald Trump is suddenly reminded that it’s not 2016 and that the political tide has changed over the past few years. After announcing his 2024 presidential campaign earlier this month and on the heels of a not-so-red wave in the midterm elections, things are not looking good at all.

The first two weeks of racing have already sparked controversy after his highly questionable dinner with Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. This is just the latest incident as a majority of the Republican Party tries its best to distance itself from the former president. A Donald Trump insider told Politico it has been a disaster.

More from SheKnows

Another GOP official summed up what many think is really bad for him right now. Despite all the bad headlines, Donald Trump still has a strong voter base and is leading in the polls (if you believe in poll accuracy). However, he doesn’t have the social media edge he had in 2016 and 2020. He committed to his Truth Social platform, which is rapidly losing users, but he’s still banned from Meta and left his Dormant Twitter page, despite Elon Musks’ desperate wish to bring it back.

His team hopes to set the record straight before the new year and right the ship after several missteps in the first two weeks of his campaign. It’s not a good start for Donald Trump, who really wants to make this return to the White House, even if his own party does not seem to want to claim it.

Click here to read the full article.

Click here to see all the times Donald Trump has talked about how famous women look.

donald trump

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for the SheKnows newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/donald-trumps-2024-presidential-campaign-210011858.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos