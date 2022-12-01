Maulana Fazlur Rehman says: ‘Girls in Pakistan wish Imran Khan was in their room’





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Islamabad: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader and chairman of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman has sparked controversy over his ‘derogatory’ remarks towards women.

“…There are young girls who say I wish he (Imran Khan) would come to my room one day,” Rehman said at an event. A video of the same name is going viral on social media.

Is banday ko loug Maulana kehtay hain, disgusting. Please strip him of Maulana’s title and permanently call him Diesel. pic.twitter.com/mmKjrF0AIf

— Maheen Faisal (@MaheenFaisal20) November 28, 2022

Women leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have announced that they will file a complaint against Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported.

This man is a PERVERT with a filthy, decrepit mindset!

His Western masters and benefactors must realize that he is making things up out of his gutter mind, abusing women.

Not a face of Islam, Fazlur Rehman is actually an INCARNATION OF PERVERSION.https://t.co/mDMeLT2OoW

— Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) November 28, 2022

PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid said Rahman made derogatory remarks about women. He doesn’t deserve to be called Maulana, the PTI leader said.

Rashid said Rehman should be “ashamed” of the remarks he made against women, adding that a complaint will be filed against him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/watch-maulana-fazlur-rehman-says-girls-in-pakistan-wish-imran-khan-to-be-in-their-bedroom-11732721.html

