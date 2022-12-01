Politics
Regional leaders must watch out for inflation: President
Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on governors, district heads and mayors to pay attention to hour-to-hour movements in inflation, as the consumer price index was a scourge for all countries.
“I request you to pay attention from time to time, hour by hour, to the movement of the inflation rate in each region. It is very important,” noted President Jokowi at the State Palace, Jakarta, Thursday.
Jokowi pointed out that the threat of rising inflation will become one of the challenges for the national and global economy next year. Therefore, region leaders are advised to work hard to control the supply and stock of goods and services in their respective regions.
“It is the scourge of all countries. Inflation. Again, pay attention to the movement of the inflation rate in each region,” he noted.
In addition to the regional chiefs, Jokowi urged the Ministries and Non-Ministerial Institutions (K/L) to accelerate the realization of expenditures, especially capital and social expenditures in the state budget and the state budget 2023.
“I request to expedite the realization of expenditure,” noted Jokowi.
The Head of State called on all ministries and institutions as well as regional governments to be sensitive to crises and to be always attentive to global uncertainties.
Jokowi stressed that central and regional government officials should understand that currently the world is facing unfavorable conditions.
“Everybody has to be really prepared for all the different possibilities that could happen that we didn’t anticipate, that we didn’t calculate. (Thus, one is) not only able to survive but also able to take advantage of all the opportunities that exist,” he said.
Related News: November inflation hit 0.09%: BPS
The 2023 State Budget (APBN), agreed by the Government and the House of Representatives (DPR), comprises of State Expenditure of Rs 3,016.2 trillion and State Revenue of Rs 2,463, 0 trillion rupees, with a deficit of 598.2 trillion rupees or 2.84%. gross domestic product (GDP).
Statistics Indonesia (BPS) previously reported that inflation in November 2022 reached 0.09% from the previous month (mo/mtm), which was contributed by an increase in the price of eggs for purebred chickens, with an increase of 0.02-percentage share.
“Inflation on a monthly basis has occurred as there has been an increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), from 112.75 in October 2022 to 112.85 in November 2022,” said points out the statistics assistant for distribution and services at BPS Setianto.
With inflation of 0.09% (mtm) last month, annual inflation reached 5.42% compared to the same period last year (y-o-y/y-o-y), and compared to December 2021, it reached 4.82% (year-on-year). date/year).
In addition to purebred chicken eggs, Setianto pointed to rising prices for staples – filter cigarettes, tomatoes, gold jewelry, rice, raw tempeh and tofu – which contributed to monthly inflation.
The price of purebred chicken eggs was the main contributor to inflation in November 2022 on a monthly basis, which is due to increased demand. The price of purebred chicken eggs increased by 2.77% (mtm) and 17.11% (yoy) to an average of Rp 27,476 per kilogram.
On a group basis, the largest contributor to November 2022 inflation on a monthly basis was the personal care and other services group which saw inflation of 0.44% (mtm), with a share of 0 .03%.
Meanwhile, based on the breakdown of regions, Setianto said as many as 62 cities out of 90 CPI cities experienced inflation, with the highest occurring in Ambon City at 1.15% (mtm), in due to the increase in the price of filter cigarettes, with a share of 0.32%; air transport, 0.09%; and tempeh, 0.08 percent.
“The deepest deflation occurred in Tanjung Pandan of 0.64% (mtm) due to higher chicken meat prices, with a share of 0.19%; red pepper and cayenne pepper, each 0.09%; and air transport, 0.02%,” he noted.
Related News: BI strives to normalize inflation rate by 2023
Related News: Minister lists 9 inflation control measures for regions
