Modi’s home state votes in local polls projected as easy win for BJP

In the western Indian state of Gujarat, voters began to choose a new state government on Thursday in an election where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party is expected to win an easy victory .

Political analysts say while there is disenchantment with the BJP in a state it has ruled for 27 years, the party is on track to win an unprecedented seventh term, largely due to the Indian leader’s popularity .

Gujarat is Modi’s home state, which he ruled for about 13 years as chief minister before becoming the country’s prime minister in 2014, and the BJP is counting on his charisma to attract votes. In recent weeks, Modi has addressed dozens of rallies in the state.

“Overall, the Modi magic remains. A lot of people want change and those who vote for the BJP only do so because of these three words: Narendra Damodardas Modi,” said Neerja Chowdhury, an independent political analyst. . “If the party is in on it, it’s only because of him.”

Observers say there is dissatisfaction with the government’s record, especially among poorer groups. Although Gujarat is a trade hub and one of India’s most prosperous states, it has also experienced growing economic distress and unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation and high fuel prices hurt poor households.

However, the lack of strong opposition helps the BJP in its stronghold. Two opinion polls conducted ahead of the election predicted the party would win a larger share of seats than it holds in the current state assembly.

The challengers are the main opposition party in Congress and a regional party that has entered the electoral fray for the first time in Gujarat, hoping to establish a national footprint. Led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi party, which governs Delhi and Punjab in the north, has campaigned intensively in the state.

The party is courting voters from lower socio-economic backgrounds such as roadside vendors, small traders and small industrial units, with promises of subsidized electricity, and promises to improve schools and medical facilities on the model he follows in Delhi.

“The wildcard in this election is the Aam Aadmi party. Because it starts with a clean slate, it remains to be seen how successful it is. But I found first-time voters and lower classes attracted to it. “, Chowdhury, who visited the state recently, said. “And that cuts off the BJP vote, which has made them a little nervous lately.”

A good performance for the party, which was born out of a national anti-corruption movement in 2012, will indicate whether its appeal has widened.

The BJP’s appeal to voters focused on development and a strong nationalist appeal. He has pledged to set up an “anti-radicalisation cell” to identify and eliminate potential terrorist threats if he comes to power.

The elections are being held in two stages with another round of voting scheduled for Monday.

The BJP has already won convincing victories in four of the six states polled this year, including Uttar Pradesh, which is India’s largest and most electorally important state. The results of Gujarat and the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, which voted last month, will be announced on December 8.

If the BJP manages to secure a victory in Gujarat, it will boost the momentum of the party ahead of the national elections. “If they win convincingly, it puts Modi on the path to 2024,” Chowdhury said, adding it will “reaffirm his popularity.”