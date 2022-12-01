Trump: Meta to take call on Donald Trump re-entry in early 2023: Nick Clegg





After Twitter, under new owner Elon Musk, reinstated former US President Donald Trump earlier this month, social media giant Meta will make a decision on whether to revoke its suspension in early 2023. Nick Clegg, Meta’s President of Global Business told ET in an exclusive interview.

Twitter, at that time, permanently deleted it. We haven’t done that. We said he would be suspended for two years. This two-year period ends early next year,” said Clegg, who is on a week-long visit to India.

The former UK Deputy Prime Minister added that Meta will make a decision based on his observations on the level of risk to public safety etc. in the USA.

“If he is reinstated on our platform at that time, we will have to think about the caveats, conditions and guardrails that would be applied to him. He added that it is unhealthy for private companies to permanently punish politicians in major democracies. “We believe in voice, but we also believe in security. It’s about finding the right balance,” Clegg said.

He went on to add that the two-year period ends early next year and therefore Meta will likely make further announcements early next year.

Discover stories of interest Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated in November under the owner of the social media company, billionaire Elon Musk. This makes it the first digital platform to reinstate the former US president’s account.

The Tesla CEO posted a poll on Twitter asking users if Trump should be reinstated, and on Nov. 20 Musk tweeted, “People have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.” The Latin expression means “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

The Twitter owner previously said he wouldn’t make any “major content or account reinstatement decisions” before convening a “content moderation board with widely diverse viewpoints.”

Twitter was one of the first platforms to ban Trump after his supporters raped the United States. Capitol on January 6, 2021, claiming his tweets violated its rules against glorifying violence.

Soon after, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, Twitch and other internet companies also suspended the politician who then launched his own social media platform called Truth Social.

