Akram’s Untold Story on Afridi: Imran Convinced Me | locust





Former Pakistani captain Imran Khan was widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in football history. Apart from being a constant performer for the national team, Imran, as captain of the team, played a major role in Pakistan winning the 1992 World Cup. 10 years between 1982 and 1992 and oversaw the debut of a number of players who became nationwide legends in the sport.

One of them was Wasim Akram, who is considered one of the best fast bowlers of all time; Akram made his Pakistan debut in 1984 and also led the team through three different tenures in the 90s. The former fast bowler was the team captain during Pakistan’s tour of India in 1999, and has now shared an untold story of how Imran Khan continued to help him long after the latter retired.

Also read: ‘India should accept that Rishabh Pant is not a white-ball cricketer’: Ex-Pakistani star rips Indian wicketkeeper

The Test series between India and Pakistan was Shahid Afridi’s first time opening for the side in the game’s longest format, and Akram revealed it was Imran’s suggestion.

During the 1999 Indian tour, he was the one who convinced me to take Afridi as my test cricket opener. I was at his house, I was having dinner with him. The captain said, ‘Afridi ko leke jaa rahe ho?’. I said yes. He said: “I think he will be a very good opener”. I said, ‘wait a second. What do you mean by ‘opener’?’ Akram recalled in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

He said, imagine yourself bowling with a player like him. You will be more worried about yourself, he will break all three of your legs and your positioning on the court will be all over the place. I thought about it and realized that it made sense, especially in the counters of the subcontinent. We played him, he scored 140 (141) in the first test, and he also got points in the second game, Akram added.

Pakistan won the Test series 2-1; While Afridi became a destructive fly-half for Pakistan during his early years for the team, the all-rounder couldn’t replicate his success to the same extent in the longer format. Afridi has represented the team in just 27 Tests, while playing in 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At the HT Sports Desk, passionate journalists work around the clock to provide detailed updates on the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stats-based technical analysis, latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and more. …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/on-1999-tour-of-india-imran-khan-was-the-one-who-convinced-me-to-wasim-akram-s-never-heard-before-story-about-shahid-afridi-101669894593442.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos