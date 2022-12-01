PM Modi calls for end to war as India takes over G20 Presidency

By AFP

NEW DELHI: India opened its G20 presidency on Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for an end to the war, implicitly chastising longtime ally Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

New Delhi and Moscow have ties that date back to the Cold War, and Russia remains by far India’s largest arms supplier. India avoided Russia’s explicit condemnations of the war despite its economy being stung by the ensuing spike in oil and commodity prices. Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict, including a face to face meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in September. He reiterated that call in an article outlining India’s ambitions for the G20 forum – of which Russia is a member – published by the government and published by Britain’s Telegraph newspaper. “Today, we don’t need to fight for our survival – our era should not be one of war. Indeed, it must not be one!” Modi wrote. The invasion of Ukraine, known as the “breadbasket of Europe”, has periodically disrupted grain shipments and raised the specter of a global food crisis. Modi said India would “seek to depoliticize the global supply of food, fertilizer and medical products so that geopolitical tensions do not lead to humanitarian crises”. “As in our own families, those most in need should always be our first concern.” New Delhi has long walked a tightrope in its relations with the West and Moscow – and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the difficulty of this balancing act. He has repeatedly rejected calls from Washington to condemn Moscow, despite pursuing closer security ties with the United States. Putin visited New Delhi last year, hugging Modi and hailing India as a “great power” as the pair deepened their military and energy ties. The Asian giant is also a big consumer of Russian oil, multiplying purchases at reduced prices following a Western embargo.

