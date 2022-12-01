50 km, 16 seats – Prime Minister Narendra Modi organizes the longest tour in his history in Gujarat





Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a mega roadshow – believed to be the longest ever by an Indian leader – to the home state of Gujarat, which voted in the first phase of elections today. There are only four days left before the regions he crosses vote in a contest seen as a battle of prestige for the BJP. The party is seeking a seventh consecutive term in the state, which it has ruled since 1995. The prime minister’s choice of route was something of a statement. The 50km roadshow kicked off tonight from Naroda Gam — one of the epicenters of the 2002 riots following the Sabarmati Express fire in Godhra — which is trying to erase the past. It will peak at Gandhinagar South after passing through 16 sees – including Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur and Sabarmati. It would take about 3.5 hours to travel the route. The roadshow is the BJP’s biggest event in this election, where thousands march to the beat of festive drums, waving party flags. The prime minister, festooned in garlands, drives an open SUV, waving to cheering crowds lining the roads. The party says it is the longest road show for an Indian political leader. There will be 35 stops along the way, at monuments honoring famous personalities including Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The BJP fielded the daughter of a riot convict from the Naroda headquarters, who has voted for the party since 1990. The candidate, Payal Kukrani, 30, is the daughter of Manoj Kukrani, one of 16 convicted in the Naroda Patiya riots case in which 97 Muslims were killed. Anesthesiologist, this time she is one of the youngest candidates presented by the party. Manoj Kukrani, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, is currently free on bail. The Gujarat High Court had upheld his conviction and that of 15 other people. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi party fielded Omprakash Tiwari, a two-term Naroda councilor who contested from the seat on the Congress ticket in 2017. The BJP, whose number in the National Assembly has steadily declined since 2002, has set itself a target of 140 of the 182 seats in the Assembly. In 2028 the party won 99 seats, 77 went to Congress. Prime Minister Modi, the state’s most popular and longest-serving chief minister, is the face of the campaign. He has spoken at 20 rallies in the state so far with seven more scheduled before phase two. Featured Video of the Day Malaika-Amrita Arora, the meeting of Shibani-Anusha Dandekar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/50-km-16-seats-pm-narendra-modi-holds-longest-ever-roadshow-in-gujarat-3569661 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos