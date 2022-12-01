Imran slammed for using Quaid-i-Azams name for nefarious agenda





ISLAMABAD:

Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should not use the name Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to carry out his “nefarious agenda”.

“That Quaid-i-Azam said that the [wrist] watch with Makkah image should be sold to Toshakhana, or did he say offer life extension to army chief behind closed doors,” she told a conference release to inform the media of the decisions taken by the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Minister said today that Imran Khan, while congratulating the Army Chief of Staff, General Asim Munir, quoted a “farman” (saying) from Quaid-i-Azam and expressed the hope that the new leadership of the army would put an end to the trust deficit between the nation and the state.

“If Imran Khan thinks the meaning of the trust deficit is to offer the army chief a life extension behind closed doors, then mistrust prevails in his mind,” she said.

Marriyum went on to say that Imran Khan made an offer to the former army chief for a life extension, launched malicious social media campaigns against martyrs and Pakistani army officers, officially invited the head of an institution to intervene in politics and above all forced the governor, vice president and other constitutional office holders to violate the constitution so that he could remain in power.

She asked Imran Khan if he made the offer of a lifetime extension to the former army chief behind closed doors and joked that Imran and his wife would have asked for a diamond ring from five carats to an online businessman with the “farmer” from Quaid. -i-Azam.

She said the ousted prime minister was not allowed to quote Quaid-i-Azam’s words on any platform as he had an autocratic mindset and was determined to spread hatred, chaos, violence. lawlessness and polarization in the country.

On a question, the Minister of Information accused the PTI leader of launching a malicious campaign against state institutions and their leaders on social networking sites.

She said it was the same party whose president instructed its workers to launch a malicious campaign against Pakistani army martyrs who lost their lives carrying out relief and rescue activities in Baluchistan .

“What else can one expect from a person who has such an odious mindset,” she said, adding that it was the same mindset that had officially invited the heads of the institutions to intervene in national politics.

Marriyum said ‘ironically, Imran Khan still had the audacity to say that the head of an institution should have at least intervened to stop the no-confidence vote process’ which was proposed against him by the opposition at the time in the National Assembly.

Read more: Imran hopes ‘current trust deficit’ will end with new army leadership

The people, she said, will never forget the darkest era of Imran Khan’s government which was marred by “corruption and incompetence”.

Calling the PTI leader an incompetent and disqualified person, and a thief, she said his long march was over, adding that Imran had exhausted all his political options and had no other political movement left.

“In his free time, Imran Khan should declare all the gifts he sold after illegally buying from Toshakhana and also file the defamation case he announced after refuting all the facts about the case as mere accusations “, she continued.

She added that the former prime minister knew he would have to answer for all of Toshakhana’s gifts if he filed a defamation suit in this regard.

The minister recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz filed a defamation suit against Imran Khan for making accusations in the Panama case, but has not submitted his response to the court so far. Now, she added, the court would decide the case if he did not submit his answer.

Marriyum further stated that Imran Khan just wants to sow political instability, chaos, lawlessness and polarization in the country as part of his unfinished agenda.

Her so-called “haqeeqi azadi” (true freedom) was revealed to the public, she said, adding that “haqeeqi azadi” could not be achieved by engaging the services of a US-based lobbying firm. to improve the party’s image.

She said every lie of Imran Khan has been revealed gradually, especially after the audio leaks in which he could be heard discussing the strategy to create a narrative on the so-called regime change plot, buying votes to defeat the motion of no confidence against him. , and asking a provincial finance minister to write a letter to the IMF.

Read: I don’t want the army chief of my choice: Imran

The minister said the coalition government is committed to solving the people’s problems and ensuring their well-being.

“Our goal is to complete the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase in the flood-affected areas and reverse the damage Imran Khan caused to the country on the internal and external fronts while in office for four years,” she said.

She said the prime minister is working tirelessly to restore the country’s image internationally through effective diplomacy.

She also asked Imran Khan to stop the drama of “haqeeqi azadi” and give answers on the economic mess created by him over the past four years while he was in government.

To another question, she said that the PTI leader started the long march to overthrow the current government, but ended it with the announcement of the dissolution of his own governments in different provinces.

“We are ready for all sorts of eventualities and we will compete with him (Imran) appropriately,” she remarked.

The people must understand that inflation and terrorism are the results of poor governance by the Imran-led government, she said, adding that terrorism was completely eradicated under the previous tenure of Nawaz Sharif who launched the National action plan by bringing together all the political parties including the PTI around the table.

At the start of the briefing, Marriyum said the prime minister had not accepted the resignation of law and justice minister Azam Nazir Tarar and that his cabinet colleagues had asked him to withdraw his resignation.

She said the entire cabinet appreciates the skill and efficiency of Azam Nazir Tarar as Minister of Justice and also commended Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who handled the Ministry of Law and Justice for his absence.

The minister said the cabinet strongly condemned the Buleli suicide bombing near Quetta and offered Fateha to those who were martyred in the bombing and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

She said the cabinet commended the services of all stakeholders especially polio workers across the country to make Pakistan a polio free country.

The cabinet, she said, received a detailed briefing from the Ministry of Food Security and Research on the wheat demand and supply situation in the country.

The minister said the cabinet had been informed that compared to the previous year, two percent more wheat stocks were available in the country.

She said that despite unprecedented flooding in the country, sufficient stock was available through effective planning and measures had been taken to ensure the availability of wheat and other edible crops in all parts of the country.

She said the cabinet also appreciates the efforts of Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and his staff to ensure the availability of wheat and other edibles despite heavy summer floods.

Marriyum said the cabinet had approved the proposed auction of one of two buildings in Washington belonging to the Pakistani embassy.

She said that in 2010, the then Prime Minister gave his approval for the renovation of these two buildings.

She said the renovation of one of the buildings was complete but only 60% of the work could be completed on the other building.

The information minister said the US government had revoked the building’s diplomatic status and so far the government had paid $819,000 in taxes.

She said that after 2019, a tax of $1.3 million was paid on the building without any use.

As the building was not usable due to incomplete renovation and the abolition of its diplomatic status, she said the cabinet approved the proposal to auction the building.

She said that in the past an offer of $4.5 million was given but now an offer of $6.9 million was given which was $2.3 million higher than the previous.

She said that if Pakistan did not auction the said building, the United States would auction it itself. She also added that the cabinet had given its approval for the auction of the said building in a transparent manner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2388885/imran-slammed-for-using-quaid-i-azams-name-for-nefarious-agenda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos