Turkiye’s Erdogan hails economic growth, forecasts positive results in 2023

Turkey’s economy grew 3.9 percent in the third quarter of the year, posting nine consecutive quarters of growth, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting of ruling party provincial presidents.

Hopefully we will have a strong start to 2023 by closing 2022 at a record high against the world. We will build Turkey’s future, as we have done in the past. We will build Turkey’s future as we did yesterday,” he said.

Erdogan touched on the growth figures in his speech to the expanded meeting of ruling party provincial presidents at the party headquarters. He went on to add that they are preparing Turkey for a peaceful and prosperous future by tackling every problem of the country and every expectation of the nation today as in the past 20 years.

We are getting closer, Erdogan said.

Expressing that in addition to the benefits they have achieved for Turkey internationally, Erdogan said that they have also brought large and small investments to cities.

“First, you can say that there are four main themes: the economy, diplomacy, the fight against terrorism and the problem of refugees… We have achieved the four main themes, we are achieving it and we will achieve it “, he added.

Recalling that growth for the third quarter of this year was announced at 3.9% and that growth for the second quarter was revised upwards to 7.7%, Erdogan said that at a time when fears of recession increase, it is very valuable for Turkey to continue its growth. Hopefully we will have a strong start to 2023 by closing 2022 at a record high against the world.

I hope we get through every day and every month of 2023 at most. That’s why we say we’ve satisfied our country’s age-old thirst for service in 20 years. This is why we will build Turkey’s future as we did yesterday. This is why we say that the only solution to the problems triggered by global and regional crises is the People’s Alliance, the AK party. That’s why we don’t stop, we say continue. That’s why we say: “The remedy for my problem is clear / not tomorrow, now / let the sun of the Turkish century rise”.

Our nation will never abandon this country to a mentality that says “let the People’s Alliance fail in the elections, let the AKP party lose power, let Erdogan lose power, come what may”. Any of our citizens, who thinks about his future and that of his children, does not respect it, he is content to laugh and die. In fact, even the arrogance they display in dreaming of power and using the powers they have taken at the margins is enough to unmask the CHP and company. Let’s hope that with the effort we will show together until election day, we will unmask them completely and together reveal the dirty ambitions, hypocrisy and insidious calculations,” President Erdogan said.

Referring to a draft constitutional text announced by the alliance of the six, Erdogan pointed out: Did they publicly say in parliament that they would not appreciate us even if we did the best, the most beautiful and the most marvelous work of the world ? They did it. They are so incompetent. Those who openly say that they have only one job to do is to explain the draft text of the proposed constitutional amendment. Pulling them out of the well with the old Turkish rope, they made a monstrous offer, which watches over the part under the control of the terrorist organization and brings a smile to the people around the table.

Criticizing the opposition, Erdogan said: “The only concrete reality that awaits us is our Turkish century, and what they call is ‘old Turkiye’. The only truth is that we are committed to leading our country towards regional and global leadership, while they are committed to an unmanageable Turkiye. We don’t even want to think about what kind of disaster a spirit that prepares a constitution for the needs of the covenant partners, and not the nation, comes to power, God forbid. “It’s not about running the country, it’s about creating a front company that will divide up state resources. That’s what they think. We won’t let you create a front company,” he said. he declared.

Regarding the Duzce earthquake, President Erdogan said the following.

I would like to announce that we have declared Duzce, which was hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake last week, a disaster area affecting life in general. This will allow us to carry out our recovery and post-disaster recovery efforts more quickly and efficiently. Once again, I say, may my Lord protect our country and our nation from all kinds of calamities.”

The text of the proposal, which was presented after all these discussions, confirms that the CHP and its table companions have no dream, no vision, no preparation for the future of the country and the nation. He will now make a statement on the 3rd of the month. Mr. Kemal, we are in Sanliurfa on the 3rd, and we will make our statement from there. As you make your statement, follow us as you find the opportunity. Let’s see how the sound comes from Sanliurfa. Does it look like yours or not? said Erdogan, referring to the statement to be made by CHP Chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu on December 3.

