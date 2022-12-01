Team DeSantis 2024 Keeps Quiet Over Trump Dinner With Kanye & Fuentes – Rolling Stone





As Donald Trump deals with the fallout of having dinner with a white supremacist and anti-Semite, Ron DeSantis and his team do what the former president can’t: keep quiet.

According to three people with knowledge of the guidelines, DeSantis’ lieutenants told his allies not to attack Trump at the now notorious dinner party. Instead, the potential candidate for the 2024 Republican primary and his advisers have sought to keep the focus on Trump’s decision to have dinner with Kanye West, a vocal anti-Semite, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist agitator.

“In ongoing post-reelection discussions, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder dry,” says longtime GOP donor Dan Eberhart — and former major Trump donor — recalling his conversations. with the DeSantis team. (Eberhart is now backing DeSantis for 2024). “I understand Team DeSantis sees no benefit in getting the fight with Trump so soon, even though it may be unavoidable. Wading through the Fuentes fiasco just isn’t worth it for them. The media will harpoon Trump without Team DeSantis lifting a finger.

DeSantis’ calculated silence is in line with the Florida governor’s broader strategy for now in challenging — or, to be more precise, not challenging — Trump. The twice-impeached former president, who announced his 2024 White House bid earlier this month, enthusiastically trashed DeSantis, going so far as to publicly threaten to air filth allegations about his likely 2024 GOP main challenger. DeSantis, meanwhile, has generally refused Trump’s attempts to draw him into a very public mud fight.

But DeSantis’ decision to remain silent comes at a time when some of Trump’s other potential challengers in 2024 – including former Trump Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – have taken a beating. to Trump over dinner and dinner with Kanye, who is deep in the anti-Semitism vomiting phase of his career. The dinner quickly turned into one of the first major self-inflicted crises of Trump’s last presidential campaign, and it has already caused the Trump team to change its security and vetting procedures. During and after dinner, some of the former president’s closest advisers were so in the dark about what Trump was up to that some simply asked reporters what they had heard. Editor’s Choice

“Did he really have dinner with the Nazi?” a prominent Trump adviser wrote to other Trump associates after the Mar-a-Lago meeting, according to a message reviewed by Rolling Stone.

Even though a small number of GOP leaders, donors and veterans of the Trump administration have now denounced Trump’s now infamous meeting, a much larger number of influential conservatives and elected Republicans still refuse to cross the line. ex-president and 2024 Republican frontrunner.

Several of Trump’s longtime associates and confidants have already scheduled meetings for December and January — “interventions,” as he is described — to meet with the former president, to try to advise him on keeping his excesses to a minimum before the primary season, according to two people familiar with the matter. (These excesses, of course, include relationships with well-known anti-Semites and an avowed white nationalist.)

Two pro-Israel conservative Jewish megadonors who generously backed Trump in 2016 and 2020 tell Rolling Stone that they recently had various conversations with others in their elite circles about permanently abandoning Trump or issuing joint statements vigorously denouncing his associations with these anti-Semites and a fascist internet troll.

Both said they and others decided against it, simply because they thought Trump’s chances of being the GOP presidential nominee again were extremely high.

But when it came to some of Trump’s more Jewish and pro-Israel supporters who spoke out against the dinner, the former president took names, as usual maliciously. Over the past few days, some pro-Trump Jews — including his former Israeli ambassador and bankruptcy attorney David Friedman — have appeared to publicly back away from him or condemn his recent actions, the ex-president reacted by saying. private with his typical fury and grievances, telling advisers that some of his key Jewish conservative supporters were “disloyal” after all he had done for them and for Israel, says a person with direct knowledge of the complaints and a another source informed about them. Related Trend

“He saw it as a stab in the back,” the source with direct knowledge said, adding later that they initially characterized Trump’s sentiments without referencing an anti-Semitic trope of the “stabbing” myth. dagger in the back”. “[Former] President Trump thinks he gave his all to David and this is a classless way to thank him.

Since the dinner details became public information, Trump and his political operation have launched several different attempts at damage control and have largely been content to blame rapper and recurring Trump supporter Kanye West for bringing his new pal Fuentes along for the reunion. “So I’m helping a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who’s been decimated in his business and pretty much everything else, and who’s always been kind to me, by allowing his request for meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so I can give him much-needed ‘advice’,” Trump posted on his Truth Social page on Saturday. “He shows up with 3 people, two of whom I didn’t know, the other a political figure I haven’t seen for years. I told him not to run for office, total waste of time, I can’t win.

