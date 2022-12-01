Defense Minister Prabowo receives DIPA 2023 from President Joko Widodo, Defense Ministry wins WTP 4 times in a row





Author: Abdullah Fikri TVRI News, Jakarta Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto officially received the Ministry of Defense Budget Execution List 2023 (DIPA) from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace on Thursday (1/12/ 2022). Of all the ministries/institutions, the Ministry of Defense qualifies to receive DIPA directly as it has received an unqualified audit opinion (WTP) from the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) for financial reporting for the last four years, represents priority areas for 2022 and has good budget performance values. In total, only 10 ministries were invited and symbolically received the DIPA, namely the Ministry of Defense (Kemhan); Ministry of Health (Kemenkes); Ministry of Agriculture (Ministry of Agriculture); Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek); Ministry of Religion (Kemenag); Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR); Ministry of Environment and Forests (LHK); Ministry of Industry (Ministry of Industry); Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) and Ministry of Interior (Kemendagri). Jokowi, in his remarks, said that the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) 2023 is an instrument used by the government to maintain the stability of the Indonesian economy amid ongoing global uncertainty. next year. “The grand strategy, the grand plans that we are preparing, we really need to work coherently on the ground. The grand strategy to respond to global economic challenges is set for the 2023 state budget,” Jokowi said. He continued, the 2023 state budget will focus on six things. First, strengthen the quality of human resources (HR). Second, accelerate the reform of the social protection system. “It’s about improving integrated data on social well-being, including through socio-economic registration,” Jokowi said. Third, continue the development of priority infrastructure, especially supporting infrastructure for economic transformation. Fourth, the development of infrastructure to develop new economic centers, including the capital of the archipelago. Fifth, industrial revitalization. “It’s important, especially by continuing to encourage the endorsement,” he said. Sixth, consolidating bureaucratic reform and simplifying regulations. The President also asked government officials to strictly monitor the use of public money so that it yields optimum benefits for the people and the country in accordance with the priorities set by the government. “I ask all ministries, heads of institutions, and also local authorities to control existing expenditure in detail, to monitor existing expenditure in detail, not to get stuck in routines, and I also told you repeatedly reminded, increase product purchases of domestic products, especially MSME (micro, small and medium-sized enterprises) products,” Jokowi said.

