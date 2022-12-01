Trump’s tax returns now in the hands of House Democrats





WASHINGTON A Democratic-led House committee now has access to six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns after a years-long court battle.

The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has complied with last week’s Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for the filings to be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee.

The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CNN first reported that the committee received the tax returns.

Even though the Treasury Department said it has complied with the courts’ ruling, it’s unclear if anyone on the committee has seen the tax returns at this point or what the process will be for to access.

A Treasury spokesman declined to say whether the committee had access to the documents.

Members of the Ways and Means Committee meet on Thursday, and lawmakers expect to hear more about Trump’s taxes, a Democrat on the panel said.

I don’t know yet if we’ll see his taxes then or if we’ll just skim through them, the lawmaker said.

It’s unclear what House Democrats plan to do with the documents, especially as they face a GOP takeover of the House in January. Republicans have made it clear that they are not interested or concerned about Trump’s tax records.

Asked Wednesday about the next steps, committee chairman Richard Neal said: “I can’t speak to that.”

Neal, D-Mass., also noted that he was legally obligated to withhold much information about Trump’s handling of records.

“I will have better answers [after meeting] with the lawyers,” he said.

Bill Pascrell, DN.J., a member of the Ways and Means Committee and an early proponent of pushing for Trump’s tax returns, said Wednesday that the panel “will make a deliberative decision [on Trump’s tax records] before January 3,” when Republicans officially take control of the House.

When asked if he would consider making tax returns public, Pascrell replied: I would.

The files were transferred shortly after the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s last-ditch plea to block their release to House Democrats, just weeks before Republicans took a majority.

Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked the Ways and Means Committee from accessing Trump’s tax records this month while the court decides how to act on Trump’s request.

Former President Donald Trump in Vandalia, Ohio on Nov. 7, 2022. Drew Angerer/Getty Images file

Unlike other recent presidents, Trump has refused to make his tax returns public amid scrutiny of his business affairs, repeatedly claiming he is being audited by the IRS.

Democrats have been demanding to see the records since the 2016 presidential campaign. But the legal battle began in April 2019, shortly after Democrats took control of the House, when Neal demanded feedback from Trump and those from the related business entities. He said he had requested the information as part of the commissions’ inquiries into whether the tax laws affecting presidents needed to be changed.

The Treasury Department refused to comply with Neal’s request during Trump’s presidency, saying in May 2019 that it had no valid legislative purpose for obtaining the documents. The committee took legal action two months later in what would become a long battle to get the returns.

For years, prominent tax analysts have said the documents must be provided to Congress because, under federal law, if the chairs of the Ways and Means Committee, the Senate Finance Committee, or the joint on taxation formally request a tax return of persons, the Treasury Department officials “must” hand over the documents.

Ali Vitali

Sahil Kapur and Jonathan Allen contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/trumps-tax-returns-now-hands-house-democrats-lengthy-court-battle-rcna59488 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos