Politics
Jiang Zemin’s death comes at a delicate time for Xi Jinping who faces challenges to his power and negative comparisons
We had a very intense relationship and, despite our stark ideological differences, it was a very productive relationship from an Australian perspective. I felt like you could get better by talking to him. He was a much easier person to deal with as the leader of China than Xi obviously was.
Mr. Jiang, famous for his black-rimmed glasses that earned him the nickname the toad, died in his hometown of Shanghai just after noon on Wednesday, according to the official Xinhua news agency. There had been speculation for weeks that he was unwell after he was unable to attend the Communist Party Congress in October, which nominated Mr Xi for a third term.
Mr. Jiang was chosen by Deng Xiaoping to lead the Communist Party after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. Although he maintained a hardline stance on dissent, Mr. Jiang led China through a period of growth booming economy and oversaw its entry into the World Trade Organization. He remained in power until 2004, when he relinquished his last official title.
While Mr. Jiang played a key role in his installation as leader, the timing of his death presents another potential challenge to Mr. Xi’s leadership in a week of protests of a type rarely seen. in the country erupted due to frustration over its COVID-zero policy.
Better diplomatic and economic relations
There is a history in China where periods of mourning have become a trigger for unrest. The death of former liberal leader Hu Yaobang in 1989 sparked a public outpouring of grief that was seen as the spark for the Tiananmen Square protests.
On Thursday, Chinese social media posts wistfully praised Mr. Jiang’s achievements and his life in China under his rule, compared to the current period of severe COVID shutdown and slowing economy.
Mr Howard also said Australia enjoyed better diplomatic and economic relations with China under Mr Jiang. The two men first met on the sidelines of an APEC summit in Manila in 1996, at a time when the two countries had differences over the issue of the Taiwan Strait.
The model for the relationship was established at this meeting in Manila. I told him we had a lot of differences, let’s focus on the things we have in common, Mr Howard said.
At the end of the meeting, he said to me: It’s much better [to talk] face to face, and I agree. He struck me as cunning and very suspicious but genuinely interested in cooperation. He wasn’t going to give anything that negatively affected China’s interest, but he was the kind of person you thought you could have a constructive relationship with, and it turned out that way. This meeting really broke the ice.
Mr. Howard visited Mr. Jiang in Beijing the following year. Mr Jiang also became the first Chinese head of state to visit Australia in 1998. Mr Howard reiterated his interest in Australian affairs during a lunch he hosted for the Chinese leader with prime ministers of the States at Admiralty House in Sydney.
He was a good traveler in the sense that he showed an interest and a curiosity for the country and its customs. Either you get that impression or you don’t, Howard said. One of his last significant encounters with Mr. Jiang was during a visit to Beijing for the 2008 Olympics.
After Howard visited Beijing again in 2002, the two leaders agreed to reactivate security talks and deepen economic cooperation. An Australian-based consortium then won a huge contract to export LNG gas to China.
Mr. Jiang’s death is a bad time for Mr. Xi who, as the current leader, must praise the achievements of his predecessors without it being used as a means to criticize his own leadership. We will turn our sorrow into strength, Xi said Thursday, according to state media.
China is under increasing pressure to scrap Mr. Xi’s COVID-zero policy, which has crippled the economy and made life increasingly difficult for the country’s 1.4 billion people. China’s international relations have also become strained under Mr. Xi’s leadership.
Despite his lively personality, international diplomacy skills and economic reforms, Mr. Jiang was not liberal and led a crackdown on the Falun Gong spiritual movement in 1999. He also oversaw the handover of Hong Kong to Chinese rule. in 1997.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.afr.com/world/asia/jiang-death-comes-at-delicate-time-for-xi-20221201-p5c2tv
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jiang Zemin’s death comes at a delicate time for Xi Jinping who faces challenges to his power and negative comparisons
- Trump’s tax returns now in the hands of House Democrats
- A very omnichannel Christmas! Check out RTIH’s biggest retail tech articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Danny Masterson: A mistrial declared after jurors deadlock in rape trial
- Hear Stewart Rhodes’ promises to his lawyers ahead of the Oath Keepers trial
- PM Modi calls for end to war as India takes over G20 Presidency
- Jennifer Lopez Calls Her First Red Carpet Dress “Poo Poo Color”
- What?!? Hollywood Hills Double-Lot Home Listed for $689,000
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex go head to head in the 2023 Invictus games promo video
- Google donates $250,000 to OSU for STEM programs
- Judge laments NYC bike risk in ‘Gone Girl’ actor’s death
- Defense Minister Prabowo receives DIPA 2023 from President Joko Widodo, Defense Ministry wins WTP 4 times in a row