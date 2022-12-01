Jiang Zemin’s death comes at a delicate time for Xi Jinping who faces challenges to his power and negative comparisons

We had a very intense relationship and, despite our stark ideological differences, it was a very productive relationship from an Australian perspective. I felt like you could get better by talking to him. He was a much easier person to deal with as the leader of China than Xi obviously was.

Mr. Jiang, famous for his black-rimmed glasses that earned him the nickname the toad, died in his hometown of Shanghai just after noon on Wednesday, according to the official Xinhua news agency. There had been speculation for weeks that he was unwell after he was unable to attend the Communist Party Congress in October, which nominated Mr Xi for a third term.

Mr. Jiang was chosen by Deng Xiaoping to lead the Communist Party after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. Although he maintained a hardline stance on dissent, Mr. Jiang led China through a period of growth booming economy and oversaw its entry into the World Trade Organization. He remained in power until 2004, when he relinquished his last official title.

While Mr. Jiang played a key role in his installation as leader, the timing of his death presents another potential challenge to Mr. Xi’s leadership in a week of protests of a type rarely seen. in the country erupted due to frustration over its COVID-zero policy.

Better diplomatic and economic relations

There is a history in China where periods of mourning have become a trigger for unrest. The death of former liberal leader Hu Yaobang in 1989 sparked a public outpouring of grief that was seen as the spark for the Tiananmen Square protests.

On Thursday, Chinese social media posts wistfully praised Mr. Jiang’s achievements and his life in China under his rule, compared to the current period of severe COVID shutdown and slowing economy.

Mr Howard also said Australia enjoyed better diplomatic and economic relations with China under Mr Jiang. The two men first met on the sidelines of an APEC summit in Manila in 1996, at a time when the two countries had differences over the issue of the Taiwan Strait.

The model for the relationship was established at this meeting in Manila. I told him we had a lot of differences, let’s focus on the things we have in common, Mr Howard said.

At the end of the meeting, he said to me: It’s much better [to talk] face to face, and I agree. He struck me as cunning and very suspicious but genuinely interested in cooperation. He wasn’t going to give anything that negatively affected China’s interest, but he was the kind of person you thought you could have a constructive relationship with, and it turned out that way. This meeting really broke the ice.

Mr. Howard visited Mr. Jiang in Beijing the following year. Mr Jiang also became the first Chinese head of state to visit Australia in 1998. Mr Howard reiterated his interest in Australian affairs during a lunch he hosted for the Chinese leader with prime ministers of the States at Admiralty House in Sydney.

He was a good traveler in the sense that he showed an interest and a curiosity for the country and its customs. Either you get that impression or you don’t, Howard said. One of his last significant encounters with Mr. Jiang was during a visit to Beijing for the 2008 Olympics.

After Howard visited Beijing again in 2002, the two leaders agreed to reactivate security talks and deepen economic cooperation. An Australian-based consortium then won a huge contract to export LNG gas to China.

Mr. Jiang’s death is a bad time for Mr. Xi who, as the current leader, must praise the achievements of his predecessors without it being used as a means to criticize his own leadership. We will turn our sorrow into strength, Xi said Thursday, according to state media.

China is under increasing pressure to scrap Mr. Xi’s COVID-zero policy, which has crippled the economy and made life increasingly difficult for the country’s 1.4 billion people. China’s international relations have also become strained under Mr. Xi’s leadership.

Despite his lively personality, international diplomacy skills and economic reforms, Mr. Jiang was not liberal and led a crackdown on the Falun Gong spiritual movement in 1999. He also oversaw the handover of Hong Kong to Chinese rule. in 1997.