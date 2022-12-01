President Jokowi hands over 1.5 million land rights certificates





President Joko Widodo handed over 1,552,450 land rights certificates to the people in a hybrid manner, online in 33 provinces and offline at the State Palace in Jakarta on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The certificates submitted consisted of land registration Comprehensive Systematic (PTSL) program totaling 1,432,751 certificates and land redistribution of 119,699 certificates. In his address, the President reiterated again the importance of certificates for landowners as they are proof of legal rights to the land they own. According to him, the lack of a certificate is the main trigger for land disputes and land disputes in the community. “That’s what causes land disputes, land disputes are everywhere, because you don’t have proof of legal rights to the land we own. Now Father, Mother hold it, someone’s coming, ‘C ‘is my land,’ ‘No, it’s my land. Here’s the certificate,’ he left, the president said. Therefore, since 2015, the government has continued to expedite the issuance of land rights certificates for people. Out of an estimated total of 126 million land plots across Indonesia, the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) has successfully registered 100.14 million land plots , of which 82.5 million have been certified. The president also called for the remaining 26 million plots of land to be completed within the next few years. “BPN with hard work can complete the existing certificates. Still 25,806,000 or 26 million fields. This must be continued to completion, Minister,” he added. The President also reminded certificate holders to photocopy and properly store their certificates. Furthermore, the president also advised the public to be careful if they want to use their land certificates as collateral to borrow money from a bank. “So again, if you want to borrow from a bank, it can be calculated a little no, you can refund the interest a little no, otherwise not worth it. But if trade matters, business matters, go for it,” he said. Apart from this, the president also advised that the loan money from the bank should not be used to buy luxury goods such as cars or motorbikes. The president reiterated that the money is all used for working capital or business capital. “So if you borrow 40 million rupees, yes. 40 million rupees, all for business capital. If you make a profit, you save it. Oh, if you collected it, you can buy a motorbike please. You want to buy a motorbike please. You can save up to 200 million rupees if you want to buy a car, but on the profit, not on the principal”, a he declared. Also accompanying the President at the event, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of ATR/Head of BPN Hadi Tjahjanto, Minister Secretary of State Pratikno and Chief of National Police General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

