House Democrats have access to 6 years of Trump’s tax returns





House Democrats gained access to Donald Trump’s federal tax returns after a years-long legal battle. The Democratic-led panel originally asked for personal feedback in 2019 when Trump was still president. The move came just a week after the Supreme Court denied Trump’s request to block the panel from receiving the records. Loading Something is loading.

A Democratic-led House committee has won access to six years of former President Donald Trump’s federal tax returns, ending a years-long lawsuit by the congressional panel to obtain his records.

The move comes eight days after the Supreme Court denied Trump’s emergency request to block the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his filings, clearing the way for the panel to receive them.

“Treasury has complied with last week’s court ruling,” a department spokesperson told Insider on Wednesday. CNN broke the news for the first time.

The department declined to confirm whether the committee had already obtained or seen the records, and its chairman, Rep. Richard Neal, also did not say. The Massachusetts congressman told reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday that Democrats plan to meet as a caucus to discuss next steps, though he did not pursue the matter further. A lawmaker spokesperson did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

Neal had first requested the records in April 2019, shortly after Democrats won the House in the 2018 midterm elections. Trump had legally challenged the release of his statements over the years, but the Supreme Court last week ultimately rejected his offer.

Neal had requested Trump’s personal tax returns and those of his companies from the Internal Revenue Service as part of an investigation into the agency’s audit process. Trump had notoriously broken with tradition by refusing to publicly release his tax records during his 2016 campaign and keeping them secret while in office. Trump had defended that he was being audited, although the records could still be released at that time.

It’s unclear what the House Democrats’ plans are for Trump’s records and whether they will be made public. The party has little time to consider the returns, however, as Republicans are set to take control of the lower house on Jan. 3 and have no intention of taking up the issue.

Correction: November 30, 2022 An earlier version of this story quoted CNN reporting that the House committee obtained Trump’s tax returns. The committee obtained access to Trump’s tax returns. It is unclear whether the committee obtained the tax returns.

