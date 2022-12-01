Jiang Zemins’ death injects uncertainty for Xi Jinping at difficult time in China





BEIJING — The death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin poses another challenge to President Xi Jinping, offering a potential rallying point for those disillusioned with strict Covid-19 Zero measures and a flagging economy. Mr Jiang’s death at the age of 96, which was announced by state media on Wednesday, comes days after people took to the streets to protest the fight against the virus during the most prevalent in China for decades. While protests have since died down, efforts to mourn the ousted leader – who took steps to open the Asian nation to the world – could give new impetus to rallies that are turning into a platform to criticize Mr. Xi . After the death of such a great figure in Chinese politics, some people can write articles, people can have rallies, and it would be completely legal and permitted, said Dr. Chen Gang, deputy director and senior researcher at the National University of Singapores East. Asian Institute. If such activities continue, people may contrast the previous leader with the current situation. This may have a sort of backlash effect on the current administration. A similar episode in April 1989 – the death of ousted Communist Party official Hu Yaobang – sparked an outpouring of public grief that blossomed into protracted pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square and loosely linked protests across the country. In June, China’s supreme leader, Deng Xiaoping, decided to send the army to the square to crush the movement. Deng appointed Mr. Jiang as the leader immediately after the crackdown, as the whole world suspended ties with Beijing as punishment for the incident. Despite his association with turmoil, Mr. Jiang led China’s return to the world stage, overseeing a period of rapid development and relative openness. Nostalgia for that era could strike a chord with those unhappy with Mr. Xi’s more introverted era, characterized by slower growth and a greater focus on security. Protesters held dozens of rallies across China over the weekend, with some openly calling for Mr. Xi’s resignation, a rare show of defiance to one-party rule. The Communist Party is now facing a crisis because there is so much negative news and morale is low, said Dr. Alfred Wu, associate professor at National University’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. from Singapore. Jiang Zemin now appears to be very popular with many people compared to the current regime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/jiang-zemin-s-death-injects-uncertainty-for-xi-jinping-at-fraught-time-in-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos